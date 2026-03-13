How tough love has helped mold Konsta Helenius into a budding star

Leone came away from that game impressed more by the small details in Helenius’ game than the laser of a shot the rookie had fired past countryman Juuse Saros. He highlighted multiple instances on plays both with the puck and away from it that showcased Helenius’ ability to impact the game in ways that go beyond the box score: faceoff detail, puck support in transition, stopping on pucks in the offensive zone. All things that helped the Sabres gain or maintain possession of the puck.

“I've probably coached Helly harder than any other player that I've coached from my time going back to Green Bay to the U.S. National Program,” Leone said “... Everything has been away from the puck. And I told Helly when you go up, you stop on the puck, you have good habits, you watch your shift length, that's what's going to help you, and you get rewarded for playing the right way.”

Part of Leone’s coaching philosophy is understanding what buttons to push with his prospects. However, one thing he won’t alter is the way Helenius plays offensively. The AHL All-Star has 43 points (14+29) in 46 games with the Amerks.

Leone makes it a point to give his Helenius creative freedom on offense. He took the same approach with Ostlund, now thriving with the Sabres.

“We've coached Helly hard, and it's not going to be all perfect for him,” Leone said. “He's a 19-year-old kid, but offensively (with) those kids, you have to get out of the way. Sure, at times of the game, you got to manage it. You got to play winning hockey, but I'm not telling Konsta and Ozzy what to do on line rushes or O-zone play. Those guys have gifts that you can't teach. My job is to teach them how to play winning hockey.”

Leone was Helenius’ first coach in North America after the latter played in Liiga, the top professional league in Finland, at 16 and 17 years old.

Leone has worked with talented young players in Green Bay and at the USNTDP, where he coached NHL standouts such as Lane Hutson, Luke Hughes, Matt Beniers and Logan Cooley.

Helenius said Leone’s experience developing young talent played a critical role in helping him adjust to the North American style which is a faster-paced game on a smaller ice surface.

"It's hard to come here, smaller ice and no family or friends, no Finns on the team,” Helenius said. “It was hard but once I got to know the players and coaches more, it was much easier. This season, I know all the staff there, the equipment guys, coaches, players. ... It's fun to come to the rink and Leo helped me a lot with my game and how we play because we play much faster here in North America than we play in Europe. I like that we get much more rushes and scoring chances and stuff like that."

A key ingredient to Helenius’ development has been assistant coach Prospal, who logged 1,108 NHL games during 16 NHL seasons.

Leone credited Prospal for his ability to help refine and improve young players like Helenius. Prospal has coached the power play in Rochester, operating with a style that Helenius described as “old school” with pushups for missing the net on shots.

Helenius – who has seven power-play goals on the season – said Prospal has pushed him in practice to work on the special teams element of his game. It's this commitment to growing as a player and willingness to accept feedback that’s allowed Helenius to become a top NHL prospect.

“I'm proud of him for the strides that he made,” Leone said. “Not that he was difficult to coach, but we knew going into it, an 18-year-old player coming over here, there's going to be really difficult times. This year, the two things I could say about Konsta is he's willing to be coached and he likes being coached hard. He could take it. There's certain guys where you have to manage how you coach the player, and he's been coachable."