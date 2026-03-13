How tough love has helped mold Konsta Helenius into a budding star

At a December game in Cleveland, Rochester Americans head coach Mike Leone sent a message to his 19-year-old star Konsta Helenius by benching him for multiple shifts.
Helenius – who had 26 points in 28 games entering that night on Dec. 27 – was rotated past for “not playing the right way,” as Leone said later.
That tough-love style of coaching has been embraced by Helenius in his first two AHL seasons. In that particular instance, Helenius understood why he was benched; he wasn’t making strong enough plays with the puck.
“I told [Leone] if I'm not playing well, I want you to tell me,” Helenius said. “I want you to be hard on me. I like when the coach is honest with you. If I do something wrong, tell me and I fix it.”
Leone and Helenius joined Rochester at the same time, a shared new endeavor at the start of last season. Leone had left the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) for his first professional head coaching job. Helenius left his home country, Finland, to play in the AHL at 18 years old, a daunting task for a player unaccustomed to the North American style.
Leone quickly recognized Helenius’ talents and knew he had to challenge him. Their conversations often include a simple question.
“I ask Konsta all the time, ‘Do you want to be good or do you want to be great?’” Leone said.
Leone has been unafraid to pull punches with Sabres top prospects like Helenius, Noah Ostlund and Anton Wahlberg to elevate their respective games. It’s become a commonly respected trait of Leone, who’s often described as tough, a quality leader and a players’ coach.
Helenius said Leone and assistant coaches Vinny Prospal and Nathan Paetsch have established a standard in Rochester in which going to the rink to improve is an expectation.
"The standard is you come to the rink to try to get better, not just come here because it's on the schedule,” Helenius said. “[Leone] always says be responsible, don't turn the puck over and if you play well defensively, you get the puck more and you can do more. When we have the puck, we can do good stuff with it and dominate the game."
Leone’s instruction helped Helenius thrive in his first nine NHL games, which included a three-point effort in his second career contest in Nashville on Jan. 20.