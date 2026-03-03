Path to the Playoffs | Standings, tonight's games to watch, and more

Bookmark this page for updated standings and games to watch for the remainder of the 2025-26 playoff race.

By Jourdon LaBarber
The calendar has turned to March, and the Sabres are very much in the thick of the playoff race – which means it’s time to start scoreboard watching.

We’ll be updating this page for the remainder of the race, so check back daily for updated standings and that day’s games to watch.

The Sabres enter tonight’s home game against the Golden Knights in second place in the Atlantic Division. Their current three-game winning streak has given them some cushion in the playoff field – they’re seven points ahead of Washington, the closest non-playoff team – but with 22 games remaining, each point remains crucial.

Tonight’s slate features eight games that could have Eastern Conference playoff implications, including a pair of late-night options involving Atlantic Division rivals.

Here’s your Tuesday viewing guide.

20260303 Standings

Yesterday’s scores

  • Red Wings 4 – Predators 2
  • Blue Jackets 5 – Rangers 4 (OT)
  • Flyers 3 – Maple Leafs 2 (SO)
  • Kraken 2 – Hurricanes 1

Tuesday’s games to follow

Sabres vs. Golden Knights – 7 p.m.

Implications: The Sabres can extend their winning streak to four games and – with help from the Lightning – inch closer to first place in the division.  

Penguins at Bruins – 7 p.m.

Implications: Both of these teams are in playoff spots (the Penguins second in the Metropolitan, the Bruins in the second wild card). Root for this one to end in regulation.

Panthers at Devils – 7 p.m.

Implications: The Sabres beat these two teams consecutively coming out of the Olympic break, which contributed to both having their playoff hopes on life support. The loser of this one will have an even steeper mountain to climb.

Mammoth at Capitals – 7 p.m.

Implications: The Capitals are still the closest non-playoff team to the Sabres with 69 points. Root for a Mammoth win here, which – combined with a Sabres win – would extend the Sabres’ cushion even more.  

Predators at Blue Jackets – 7 p.m.

Implications: While the Capitals are the closest of the non-playoff teams in terms of points, the Blue Jackets are the best non-playoff team in terms of points percentage. They’re eight points back from the Sabres, but with a game in hand.

Senators at Oilers – 9 p.m.

Implications: The Senators are still in the mix thanks to a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games, five points out of the second wild card.

Lightning at Wild – 9:30 p.m.

Implications: The Sabres moved within four points of the first-place Lightning with their win in Tampa on Saturday. The Lightning, however, have two games in hand.

Canadiens at Sharks – 10 p.m.

Implications: While the Sabres hold second place in the Atlantic Division in terms of points, the Canadiens – with one fewer game played – still have a slightly better points percentage. These two teams could be jostling for position down the stretch. Go Sharks.

Playoff format

Eight teams from the Eastern Conference will qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The format is a set bracket that is largely division-based with wild cards. 

The top three teams in each division will make up the first six teams in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The remaining two spots will be filled by the next two highest-placed finishers in each conference (wild cards), based on regular-season record and regardless of division.

 Tie-breaking procedures

If two or more clubs are tied in points during the regular season, the standing of the clubs is determined in the following order:

  1. The fewer number of games played (i.e., superior points percentage).
  2. The greater number of games won, excluding games won in Overtime or by Shootout (i.e., 'Regulation Wins'). This figure is reflected in the RW column.
  3. The greater number of games won, excluding games won by Shootout. This figure is reflected in the ROW column.
  4. The greater number of games won by the Club in any manner (i.e., 'Total Wins'). This figure is reflected in the W column.
  5. The greater number of points earned in games against each other among two or more tied clubs. For the purpose of determining standing for two or more Clubs that have not played an even number of games with one or more of the other tied Clubs, the first game played in the city that has the extra game (the 'odd game') shall not be included. When more than two Clubs are tied, the percentage of available points earned in games among each other (and not including any 'odd games') shall be used to determine standing.
  6. The greater differential between goals for and against (including goals scored in Overtime or awarded for prevailing in Shootouts) for the entire regular season. This figure is reflected in the DIFF column.
  7. The greater number of goals scored (including goals scored in Overtime or awarded for prevailing in Shootouts) for the entire regular season. This figure is reflected in the GF column.

