Path to the Playoffs | Standings, tonight's games to watch, and more

Tuesday’s games to follow

Sabres vs. Golden Knights – 7 p.m.

Implications: The Sabres can extend their winning streak to four games and – with help from the Lightning – inch closer to first place in the division.

Penguins at Bruins – 7 p.m.

Implications: Both of these teams are in playoff spots (the Penguins second in the Metropolitan, the Bruins in the second wild card). Root for this one to end in regulation.

Panthers at Devils – 7 p.m.

Implications: The Sabres beat these two teams consecutively coming out of the Olympic break, which contributed to both having their playoff hopes on life support. The loser of this one will have an even steeper mountain to climb.

Mammoth at Capitals – 7 p.m.

Implications: The Capitals are still the closest non-playoff team to the Sabres with 69 points. Root for a Mammoth win here, which – combined with a Sabres win – would extend the Sabres’ cushion even more.

Predators at Blue Jackets – 7 p.m.

Implications: While the Capitals are the closest of the non-playoff teams in terms of points, the Blue Jackets are the best non-playoff team in terms of points percentage. They’re eight points back from the Sabres, but with a game in hand.

Senators at Oilers – 9 p.m.

Implications: The Senators are still in the mix thanks to a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games, five points out of the second wild card.

Lightning at Wild – 9:30 p.m.

Implications: The Sabres moved within four points of the first-place Lightning with their win in Tampa on Saturday. The Lightning, however, have two games in hand.

Canadiens at Sharks – 10 p.m.

Implications: While the Sabres hold second place in the Atlantic Division in terms of points, the Canadiens – with one fewer game played – still have a slightly better points percentage. These two teams could be jostling for position down the stretch. Go Sharks.