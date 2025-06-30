Sabres announce 2025 development camp roster

Come watch Radim Mrtka, the 2025 draft class and other prospects on the Harborcenter ice.

Dev Camp Roster (1)
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres’ 2025 development camp runs from Monday through Thursday at LECOM Harborcenter, with ninth-overall pick Radim Mrtka and the rest of the organization’s 2025 draft class joining a collection of other Sabres prospects for instructions, workouts and on-ice sessions.

Each day includes free, open-to-the-public on-ice sessions at LECOME Harborcenter. See the full schedule here.

Here’s the full roster of prospects in town for this week’s camp.

Forwards (8)

#41 – Tyler Kopff, Rochester (AHL)

Undrafted

Kopff recorded 28 points (9+19) in 32 games for Brown – his second and final season in Providence – and earned First Team All-Ivy honors. He then signed his entry-level contract with the Sabres in March and joined the Amerks for the end of the regular season, tallying one assist in six April games.

#51 – Matous Kucharcik, Slavia Jr. (Czech Jr.)

2025 4th-round pick (103rd overall)

The 6-foot-4 Kucharcik recorded 16 points (6+10) in 25 games this past season with Slavia. The two-way centerman teamed up with Radim Mrtka at the most recent Under-18 World Junior Championship.

#83 – Melvin Novotny, Muskegon (USHL)

2025 7th-round pick (195th overall)

Novotny’s 38 points (12+26) this past season ranked fifth on Leksands IF’s J20 team in his native Sweden. Earlier this month, he signed with the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks.

#70 – Jake Richard, University of Connecticut (NCAA)

2022 6th-round pick (170th overall)

Richard played 34 games in 2024-25 and ranked second on the Huskies with 43 points (15+28). That included one of the key goals of the season, an overtime winner versus fourth-ranked Maine on Feb. 21. He notched three assists in UConn’s Hockey East Semifinals win over Boston University and one more in an overtime loss to Penn State at the Allentown Regional – UConn’s final game in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

#85 – Ryan Rucinski, Ohio State (NCAA)

2025 7th round (219th overall)

This past season with the USHL’s Youngstown, Rucinski recorded 42 points (19+23) in 49 games. That point total ranked fourth on the team.

#58 – Ashton Schultz, North Dakota (NCAA)

2025 6th-round pick (167th overall)

Schultz tied for the team lead in Chicago (USHL) with 39 points (14+25) this past season, his second in the USHL. He is committed to play collegiately at North Dakota.

#10 – Vasily Zelenov, University of Wisconsin (NCAA)

2024 7th-round pick (204th overall)

In 2024-25, his lone season with the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers, Zelenov compiled 33 points (14+19) in 54 games. This fall, the 19-year-old will debut for Wisconsin as the program’s first-ever Russian-born player.

#65 – Brodie Ziemer, University of Minnesota (NCAA)

2024 3rd-round pick (71st overall)

Ziemer totaled 23 points (12+11) in 38 games during his freshman season at Minnesota. A product of the U.S. National Team Development Program, he also represented the United States at the 2025 World Junior Championship and tallied three goals and four assists on the gold medal-winning run.

Defensemen (12)

#93 – David Bedkowski, Owen Sound (OHL)

2025 3rd-round pick (71st overall)

The hard-hitting right-shot blueliner played 37 games this past season between Oshawa and Owen Sound, totaling three goals and four assists. After being drafted Saturday, Bedkowski discussed how much pride he takes in his physical game – how his presence discourages opponents from skating through center ice with their heads down.

David Bedkowski addresses the media

#43– Simon-Pier Brunet, Victoriaville (QMJHL)

2024 4th-round pick (123rd overall)

Brunet recorded 32 points (8+24) and a plus-10 rating in 60 games this past season, his third with the QMJHL’s Drummondville Voltigeurs. He’ll play in 2025-26 for the Victoriaville Tigers, who acquired him in an early-June trade. The Gatineau, Quebec, native is committed to play at Merrimack College beginning in 2026-27.

#64 – Tyler Duke, University of Michigan (NCAA)

Undrafted

Duke has played 107 games across three seasons of Big Ten hockey: one at Ohio State, the last two at Michigan. Most recently, in 2024-25, he registered 13 points (5+8) in 29 games for the Wolverines.

#86 – Patrick Geary, Michigan State University (NCAA)

2024 6th-round pick (172nd overall)

A native of nearby Hamburg, N.Y. and Junior Sabres alumnus, Geary has played the last two seasons at Michigan State. In 2024-25, he finished with seven points (1+6) and a plus-four rating in 37 games as the Spartans won the Big Ten and earned an NCAA tournament appearance.

#90 – Sean Keohane, Harvard University (NCAA)

2023 6th-round pick (173rd overall)

The 6-foot-4 Keohane made his college debut in January and played 11 games for Harvard, tallying a pair of assists.

#96 – Adam Kleber, University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)

2024 2nd-round pick (42nd overall)

Kleber managed two goals and three assists in 33 games during his freshman season at Minnesota-Duluth. The 19-year-old from Chaska, Minn., also won gold at the 2025 World Juniors, where he recorded one assist and a plus-five rating in six games.

#37 – Noah Laberge, Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)

2025 5th-round pick (135th overall)

This past season, the left-shot defenseman finished with 35 points (12+23) in 63 games. The Quebec-born Laberge’s points ranked third among the QMJHL’s draft-eligible defensemen.

#62 – Gavin McCarthy, Boston University (NCAA)

2023 3rd-round pick (86th overall)

Another local kid (Clarence Center, N.Y.) and former Junior Sabre, McCarthy finished with 16 points (3+13) and a plus-three rating in 39 games in his second college season. One of those assists came in BU’s NCAA Tournament quarterfinal win over Cornell, which clinched a spot in the Frozen Four Semifinals.

#57 – Radim Mrtka, Seattle (WHL)

2025 1st-round pick (9th overall)

The Sabres drafted the 6-foot-6 Czech blueliner with the ninth-overall pick Friday. After beginning last season playing in his home country, Mrtka came overseas to join the Seattle Thunderbirds in November and finished the season with 35 points (3+22) in 43 games, those 0.81 points per game ranking third among rookie WHL defensemen.

Get to know Radim Mrtka's game

#61 – Luke Osburn, University of Wisconsin (NCAA)

2024 4th-round pick (108th overall)

Osburn was named 2024-25 USHL Defenseman of the Year for his 41-point (10+31) output and plus-10 rating with the Youngstown Phantoms; those 41 points were tied for fourth among USHL blueliners. He’ll begin his college career this fall with the Badgers.

#74 – Norwin Panocha, Esbaren Berlin (DEL)

2023 7th-round pick (205th overall)

Panocha has seen action in DEL, Germany’s highest professional division, as well as in the QMJHL (Chicoutimi, 2023-24) and the USHL (Green Bay, 2024-25). He’s also represented Germany at each of the last two World Junior Championships. Panocha is expected to remain with Eisbaren Berlin, where this past season he totaled two assists in 16 games.

#53 Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen, Michigan (NCAA)

Undrafted

Rheaume-Mullen went undrafted in this weekend’s draft. The Michigan native played his freshman season with the Wolverines in 2024-25, collecting nine points (3+6) in 35 games.

Goaltenders (5)

#35 – Ryerson Leenders, Brantford (OHL)

2024 7th-round pick (219th overall)

Leenders, who turned 19 on June 1, played two seasons with Mississauga from 2022-24 before being acquired by Brantford. There, in 2024-25, he went 31-14-3 with a 3.11 goals-against average and .910 save percentage, those 31 wins ranking fifth in the OHL. Leenders also went 4-3-0 with a 2.71 and .911 in eight playoff games.

#50 – Topias Leinonen, Rochester (AHL)

2022 2nd-round pick (41st overall)

The Finnish netminder spent 2024-25 in Sweden, playing 25 games for HockeyAllsvenskan’s Mora IK and going 13-10-0 with a 2.31 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. He’ll begin 2025-26 with the Amerks after signing his entry-level contract in March.

#40 Samuel Meloche, G – Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL)

2025 4th-round pick (116th overall)

This past season, Meloche played 51 games and went 30-14-6 with a 2.90 goals-against average and .900 save percentage, tying for the league lead with five shutouts. He continued his strong performance in 13 playoff games, going 8-3-2 with a 2.06 GAA.

#31 – Yevgeni Prokhorov, Dinamo-Shinnik (MHL)

2025 7th-round pick (199th overall)

Prokhorov, a native of Belarus, spent last season in Russia’s junior league (MHL), where he had a .903 save percentage and 2.19 goals-against average in 28 games. He added a .943 save percentage in six playoff contests.

#34 – Scott Ratzlaff, Rochester (AHL)

2023 5th-round pick (141st overall)

Ratzlaff, manning the net for the Seattle Thunderbirds in 2024-25, ranked sixth among WHL goalies in games played (49) and seventh in save percentage (.910). The 20-year-old signed his entry-level contract last October and was assigned to Rochester this April, although he’s yet to make his AHL or NHL debut. Ratzlaff also represented Canada – but didn’t play – at the 2025 World Junior Championship.

News Feed

Draft notebook | Sabres swap second rounder for immediate blue-line boost

Meet the Sabres' 2025 draft class

Sabres acquire Timmins, Belliveau from Penguins

How to watch Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft

‘A package that’s pretty rare’ | Sabres and Mrtka happy to have each other

Sabres select Mrtka with 9th pick in NHL Draft

Sabres sign Quinn to 2-year contract

How to watch Round 1 of the 2025 NHL Draft

‘Wear it as a badge of honor’ | Doan, Kesselring thrilled with new opportunity

'He'll do whatever it takes to win' | Thompson looks forward to reunion with USA teammates Doan, Kesselring

Film review | Sabres bolster blue line with Kesselring’s well-rounded game

Sabres acquire Kesselring, Doan from Mammoth

Adams, Forton discuss contract rumors, Sabres’ draft plans and impactful front office additions

Alexander Mogilny selected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Sabres announce 2025 preseason schedule

Ninth overall | Additional mock draft projections for Sabres’ first-round pick

Sabres “Hockeyfest” street hockey tournament to return on Sept. 13

Sabres to hold 2025 Development Camp from June 30 through July 3 