Sabres announce 2025 development camp roster

The Buffalo Sabres’ 2025 development camp runs from Monday through Thursday at LECOM Harborcenter, with ninth-overall pick Radim Mrtka and the rest of the organization’s 2025 draft class joining a collection of other Sabres prospects for instructions, workouts and on-ice sessions.

Each day includes free, open-to-the-public on-ice sessions at LECOME Harborcenter. See the full schedule here.

Here’s the full roster of prospects in town for this week’s camp.

Forwards (8)

#41 – Tyler Kopff, Rochester (AHL)

Undrafted

Kopff recorded 28 points (9+19) in 32 games for Brown – his second and final season in Providence – and earned First Team All-Ivy honors. He then signed his entry-level contract with the Sabres in March and joined the Amerks for the end of the regular season, tallying one assist in six April games.

#51 – Matous Kucharcik, Slavia Jr. (Czech Jr.)

2025 4th-round pick (103rd overall)

The 6-foot-4 Kucharcik recorded 16 points (6+10) in 25 games this past season with Slavia. The two-way centerman teamed up with Radim Mrtka at the most recent Under-18 World Junior Championship.

#83 – Melvin Novotny, Muskegon (USHL)

2025 7th-round pick (195th overall)

Novotny’s 38 points (12+26) this past season ranked fifth on Leksands IF’s J20 team in his native Sweden. Earlier this month, he signed with the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks.

#70 – Jake Richard, University of Connecticut (NCAA)

2022 6th-round pick (170th overall)

Richard played 34 games in 2024-25 and ranked second on the Huskies with 43 points (15+28). That included one of the key goals of the season, an overtime winner versus fourth-ranked Maine on Feb. 21. He notched three assists in UConn’s Hockey East Semifinals win over Boston University and one more in an overtime loss to Penn State at the Allentown Regional – UConn’s final game in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

#85 – Ryan Rucinski, Ohio State (NCAA)

2025 7th round (219th overall)

This past season with the USHL’s Youngstown, Rucinski recorded 42 points (19+23) in 49 games. That point total ranked fourth on the team.

#58 – Ashton Schultz, North Dakota (NCAA)

2025 6th-round pick (167th overall)

Schultz tied for the team lead in Chicago (USHL) with 39 points (14+25) this past season, his second in the USHL. He is committed to play collegiately at North Dakota.

#10 – Vasily Zelenov, University of Wisconsin (NCAA)

2024 7th-round pick (204th overall)

In 2024-25, his lone season with the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers, Zelenov compiled 33 points (14+19) in 54 games. This fall, the 19-year-old will debut for Wisconsin as the program’s first-ever Russian-born player.

#65 – Brodie Ziemer, University of Minnesota (NCAA)

2024 3rd-round pick (71st overall)

Ziemer totaled 23 points (12+11) in 38 games during his freshman season at Minnesota. A product of the U.S. National Team Development Program, he also represented the United States at the 2025 World Junior Championship and tallied three goals and four assists on the gold medal-winning run.

Defensemen (12)

#93 – David Bedkowski, Owen Sound (OHL)

2025 3rd-round pick (71st overall)

The hard-hitting right-shot blueliner played 37 games this past season between Oshawa and Owen Sound, totaling three goals and four assists. After being drafted Saturday, Bedkowski discussed how much pride he takes in his physical game – how his presence discourages opponents from skating through center ice with their heads down.