WJC Blog: Follow Preds Prospects at the 2025 World Junior Championship

The pipeline of future talent in Nashville is rather stacked, and that fact is perfectly evident at the 2025 World Junior Championship in Ottawa taking place now through the first week of January.

The Predators have eight prospects - the second most of any NHL team - participating in the tournament, including two skaters each with Canada and the United States, two of the favorites to win Gold.

Defensemen Tanner Molendyk and Andrew Gibson make up the top defensive pair for the Canadians, while forwards Joey Willis and Teddy Stiga could add an offensive pop to Team USA.