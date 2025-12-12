Predators Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2027 NHL Draft From Edmonton

Nashville Now Owns 11 Selections in 2027 NHL Draft

IMG_0973
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Dec. 12, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for defenseman Spencer Stastney.

Nashville now owns 11 selections in the 2027 NHL Draft – four in the third round; two in the fourth round; and one in the first, second, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

Single-game tickets for all 2025-26 home games at Bridgestone Arena are available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of Preds Winter Flex Plan presented by Hattie B’s Hot Chicken that allows you to choose three games and get a $30 Hattie B’s reward with $10 in Gnash Cash per seat. Add a fourth game and receive a free Preds blanket. For more information about season ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2025-26 season, call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.

News Feed

Preds Official Podcast: Rookie Review & an Ode to 'Crazy Legs'

Stamkos Scores Four Goals to Lead Preds to Victory Over Blues

GAME DAY: Blues vs. Preds, December 11

Saros, O'Reilly Lead Preds to Shootout Victory Over Avalanche

Predators Game at Bridgestone Arena on March 2 Against Red Wings to Start at 1 p.m. CT

Nashville Predators Launch Wayne D's 12 Days of Hockey Holidays

GAME DAY: Avalanche vs. Preds, December 9

Former Preds Forward Craig Smith Announces Retirement, Forever Grateful for 'Dream Come True' to Play in NHL

Preds Score Three in Third but Fall to Hurricanes

GAME DAY: Preds at Hurricanes, December 6

Blankenburg Leans On Faith, Grateful for Opportunities With Preds

Saros, Stamkos Lead Preds to Overtime Victory Against Panthers

GAME DAY: Preds at Panthers, December 4

Preds Rookie Wiesblatt Honors Late Brother Following First NHL Goal

Preds Official Podcast: Happy Belated Blanksgiving feat. Nick Blankenburg

Schaefer, Wiesblatt Score First NHL Goals, Stamkos Reaches Milestone as Preds Beat Flames

GAME DAY: Flames vs. Preds, December 2

Preds Conclude Back-to-Back Set With Loss to Jets