Predators Reassign Zachary L'Heureux to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Dec. 13, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Zachary L’Heureux to Milwaukee (AHL).

L’Heureux, 22 (5/15/03), has six points (4g-2a) in seven games for the Admirals this season. In 2024-25, the 5-foot-11, 197-pound forward posted 15 points (5g-10a) in 62 games for the Predators as a rookie.

Single-game tickets for all 2025-26 home games at Bridgestone Arena are available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of Preds Winter Flex Plan presented by Hattie B’s Hot Chicken that allows you to choose three games and get a $30 Hattie B’s reward with $10 in Gnash Cash per seat. Add a fourth game and receive a free Preds blanket. For more information about season ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2025-26 season, call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.