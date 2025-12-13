Predators Reassign Zachary L'Heureux to Milwaukee (AHL)

Zach L'Heureux

© John Russell

By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Dec. 13, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Zachary L’Heureux to Milwaukee (AHL).

L’Heureux, 22 (5/15/03), has six points (4g-2a) in seven games for the Admirals this season. In 2024-25, the 5-foot-11, 197-pound forward posted 15 points (5g-10a) in 62 games for the Predators as a rookie.

