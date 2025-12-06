Preds Score Three in Third but Fall to Hurricanes

Michael Bunting, Matthew Wood and Filip Forsberg all tallied in the third period, but the Nashville Predators fell to the Carolina Hurricanes by a 6-3 final on Saturday night at Lenovo Center.

Forsberg’s goal was his 700th NHL point, and the Preds pushed back in the final frame, but they also took seven minor penalties in the first two periods against the Hurricanes and found themselves in a five-goal hole.

“A slow start, obviously a bad penalty early by me, they got a power-play goal, and then the whole first period [felt like a] power play for them,” Forsberg said. “The penalty killers did as much as they could. A 5-on-3 is obviously tough. I think the penalties is what started this, and then we never really got a fair chance after that to come back in the game. And that's obviously on me with that bad penalty to start [and snowballing] from there.”

“Too many penalties,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “First period was the focus coming in. We kind of got away with it the other night in Florida. Tonight, we didn't start off OK and then we got in penalty trouble, and we're on our heels for basically the rest of the game. It's a hard place to play, and you're giving them freebies, free momentum, and they're playing 5-on-4 for eight minutes in the first period, it's tough to overcome.”

Nashville surrendered three goals in the opening frame - including two on the power play - and Carolina added another in the second stanza for a 4-0 lead through 40 minutes.

In the final period, Bunting scored on the power play, Wood potted an impressive, between-the-legs marker all alone in front and Forsberg tapped in a Nick Blankenburg feed, but the comeback came up short as Carolina also added two more of their own.