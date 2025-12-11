GAME DAY: Blues vs. Preds, December 11

After a shootout victory over the League’s top team, the Nashville Predators will look to sweep their two-game homestand tonight when they host the St. Louis Blues for a 7 p.m. CT puck drop at Bridgestone Arena. This evening’s contest is the first of three meetings in the month of December between the Preds and Blues.

The Preds have now won five of their last seven outings, including a 4-3 shootout victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night. Goaltender Juuse Saros made 39 saves through 65 minutes of play, and now, Nashville will look to continue to build on the things that have brought success as of late as they face another division rival.

“We're playing fast and we're connected, and we're…helping each other out, being available, passing the puck crisply - it's a recipe for success for us,” Preds defenseman Brady Skjei said following Tuesday’s win. “I thought the forwards did a great job tonight, like holding onto pucks down low behind their net. I think that's when we're really successful. There's definitely a number of things we're doing well, and we've got to keep building.”

Preds defenseman Nick Perbix returned to the lineup from injury on Tuesday with Nashville electing to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Tyson Jost was Nashville’s lone healthy scratch. Forward Cole Smith has been practicing with the team but remains on Injured Reserve.

The Predators did not practice on Wednesday but they are expected to hold a morning skate today before facing the Blues.

The Good Guys:

Jonathan Marchessault, Reid Schaefer and Skjei all tallied in regulation for the Preds before Ryan O’Reilly recorded the only goal of the shootout. Saros turned aside all three Colorado skaters in the breakaway competition, and Luke Evangelista added an assist in his 200th NHL game.

O’Reilly (9g-13a) continues to lead the Preds with 22 points, followed by Filip Forsberg (10g-10a) and Evangelista (4g-16a) with 20 points apiece. Steven Stamkos and rookie Matthew Wood have eight goals each; Michael Bunting has seven tallies. Saros is 10-10-3 in net; Justus Annunen is 1-4-1.

The Opposition:

The Blues swept a weekend series in Canada before dropping a 5-2 decision to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, St. Louis placed forward Jordan Kyrou on Injured Reserve and signed Robby Fabbri to a one-year contract.

Robert Thomas (6g-14a) leads the Blues with 20 points, followed by Dylan Holloway (8g-9a) with 17 points. Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich have 16 points apiece. Jordan Binnington is 7-7-5 in net; Joel Hofer is 4-6-2.

All-Time Meetings:

The Preds are 64-52-(4)-13 all-time against the Blues, including a 35-21-(3)-7 mark at home. Nashville is 4-5-1 in the last 10 outings versus St. Louis and 3-2-0 in the last five at Bridgestone Arena.

Nashville has won 17 of its last 31 games against St. Louis – including 15 of its last 28 – and has scored at least four goals in 13 of those wins. Nashville held St. Louis shotless in the third period on Feb. 16, 2008 at Bridgestone Arena; it was the first in franchise history the team allowed zero shots on goal in a single period.

Notables Versus St. Louis:

Ryan O’Reilly spent five seasons with the Blues, serving as team captain and winning the Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe and Selke Trophy in 2019. He recorded 269 points (97g-172a) in 327 games with St. Louis from 2018-23.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for tonight’s contest begins at 6:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side.

Voice of the Predators Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)