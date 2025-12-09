Nashville Predators Launch Wayne D's 12 Days of Hockey Holidays

Nashville, Tenn. (Dec. 9, 2025) – The Nashville Predators launched Wayne D’s 12 Days of Hockey Holidays today, Dec. 9, giving fans daily chances to win gifts from the Predators and Preds partners. The sweepstakes will run through Dec. 20 and are put on by in-arena host Wayne D.

Each day of the promotion, a new sweepstakes will become live on the Nashville Predators app at 9 a.m. CT. Users can open the app and virtually scratch off a ticket to see the prize of the day. They’ll then be prompted to enter that day’s prize or prizes that have been previously revealed. This year, 11 of the 12 prizes will be available for the duration of the contest.

Fans will have the opportunity to win big prizes from Delta Air Lines, Jack Daniel’s, Johnnie-O, OmniNashville Hotel and more, with Preds merchandise, VIP experiences and special gifts from music artists also available to win. To participate, fans will need to download and check the Nashville Predators App presented by UBER Eats daily. To download the app, click here.

Single-game tickets for all 2025-26 home games at Bridgestone Arena are available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of Preds Winter Flex Plan presented by Hattie B’s Hot Chicken that allows you to choose three games and get a $30 Hattie B’s reward with $10 in Gnash Cash per seat. Add a fourth game and receive a free Preds blanket. For more information about season ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2025-26 season, call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.