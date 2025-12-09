Nashville Predators Launch Wayne D's 12 Days of Hockey Holidays

12Days-promo_1920 x 1080_05
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Dec. 9, 2025) – The Nashville Predators launched Wayne D’s 12 Days of Hockey Holidays today, Dec. 9, giving fans daily chances to win gifts from the Predators and Preds partners. The sweepstakes will run through Dec. 20 and are put on by in-arena host Wayne D.

Each day of the promotion, a new sweepstakes will become live on the Nashville Predators app at 9 a.m. CT. Users can open the app and virtually scratch off a ticket to see the prize of the day. They’ll then be prompted to enter that day’s prize or prizes that have been previously revealed. This year, 11 of the 12 prizes will be available for the duration of the contest.

Fans will have the opportunity to win big prizes from Delta Air Lines, Jack Daniel’s, Johnnie-O, OmniNashville Hotel and more, with Preds merchandise, VIP experiences and special gifts from music artists also available to win. To participate, fans will need to download and check the Nashville Predators App presented by UBER Eats daily. To download the app, click here.

Single-game tickets for all 2025-26 home games at Bridgestone Arena are available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of Preds Winter Flex Plan presented by Hattie B’s Hot Chicken that allows you to choose three games and get a $30 Hattie B’s reward with $10 in Gnash Cash per seat. Add a fourth game and receive a free Preds blanket. For more information about season ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2025-26 season, call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.

News Feed

GAME DAY: Avalanche vs. Preds, December 9

Former Preds Forward Craig Smith Announces Retirement, Forever Grateful for 'Dream Come True' to Play in NHL

Preds Score Three in Third but Fall to Hurricanes

GAME DAY: Preds at Hurricanes, December 6

Blankenburg Leans On Faith, Grateful for Opportunities With Preds

Saros, Stamkos Lead Preds to Overtime Victory Against Panthers

GAME DAY: Preds at Panthers, December 4

Preds Rookie Wiesblatt Honors Late Brother Following First NHL Goal

Preds Official Podcast: Happy Belated Blanksgiving feat. Nick Blankenburg

Schaefer, Wiesblatt Score First NHL Goals, Stamkos Reaches Milestone as Preds Beat Flames

GAME DAY: Flames vs. Preds, December 2

Preds Conclude Back-to-Back Set With Loss to Jets

GAME DAY: Jets vs. Preds, November 29

Preds Beat Blackhawks to Sweep Thanksgiving Trip

Predators Recall Reid Schaefer From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville Native Russell Returns Home as Stonehill College Captain for Smashville Women's Collegiate Showcase

GAME DAY: Preds at Blackhawks, November 28

Preds Give Back, Deliver Thanksgiving Meals Across Nashville