Predators Game at Bridgestone Arena on March 2 Against Red Wings to Start at 1 p.m. CT

Nashville, Tenn. (Dec. 9, 2025) – The National Hockey League announced today that the start time for the Nashville Predators’ home game against the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, March 2, presented by Regions Bank, has been changed to 1 p.m. CT. Originally scheduled as a 7 p.m. CT start, the new start time will allow the NHL’s top stars to be showcased in primetime – 8 p.m. CET – to passionate hockey fans across Europe, continuing the excitement from the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden and NHL player participation in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“We are thrilled that our March 2 game against Detroit is shifting to this unique weekday matinee setting,” Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena CEO Sean Henry said. “The Preds will take this opportunity to celebrate hockey over multiple days, recognizing local hockey groups, rewarding students and thanking our military members for their service to our country, all while the NHL and its broadcast partners showcase our team and our city internationally. We are confident that the fans of SMASHVILLE will shine one more time on this international stage!”

As part of the organization’s commitment to our armed forces community, the Predators will donate 1,000 game tickets to military members and their families from the U.S. Army Fort Campbell base, located near Clarksville, Tenn.

This will also be the fourth Smashville Sports Series game of the season – themed games that blend Predators hockey with other sports – with March 2 centered on baseball. The originally announced giveaway of 5,000 Nashville Predators baseball jerseys presented by Regions has been increased; now, the first 10,000 fans in the building will receive a jersey.

In addition to 50 percent off Michelob ULTRA that fans get at every Smashville Sports Series game, attendees can also enjoy $1 hot dogs throughout the game.

This weekday afternoon game gives fans, corporations and downtown businesses a unique opportunity to bring their companies to Bridgestone Arena for a workplace outing, long lunch break and fun afternoon in Smashville. Fans are encouraged to use their PTO: PREDS TIME OFF and get in on the daytime hockey action vs. Detroit.

Single-game tickets for all 2025-26 home games at Bridgestone Arena are available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of Preds Winter Flex Plan presented by Hattie B’s Hot Chicken that allows you to choose three games and get a $30 Hattie B’s reward with $10 in Gnash Cash per seat. Add a fourth game and receive a free Preds blanket. For more information about season ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2025-26 season, call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.