GAME DAY: Preds at Avalanche, December 13

After victories at home against Colorado and St. Louis, the Nashville Predators will hit the road to face those same two teams, and the trip starts tonight against the Avalanche with an 8 p.m. CT puck drop at Ball Arena. Tonight's contest is the third of four meetings between the Preds and Avs this season; Nashville dropped the first outing before winning in a shootout on Tuesday.

The Predators followed that win over Colorado with a 7-2 triumph against St. Louis on Thursday, and tonight, they’ll face the NHL’s top team once more with the Avalanche set to provide another tough test for the visitors.

“I think we were prepared,” Preds Alternate Captain Ryan O’Reilly said of the win over the Blues. “We knew coming in that, obviously, we found a way to a good win against Colorado, but we haven't been really consistent. That was a big focus for us coming out, and having that energy, having that jump, and getting to our game…it's a good win. [We]feel good about this, but turn the page and prepare for Colorado. It's going to be a tough test going into there. So our focus has to go there.”

On Friday morning, the Predators traded defenseman Spencer Stastney to Edmonton in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. During Friday’s practice in Nashville, General Manager Barry Trotz addressed the move.

“This is always a tough part of the job,” Trotz said. “Spencer was a fifth-round pick who grew up and developed his game to a point where he's playing on our [team]. When we looked at the value that we could get for Spencer with Edmonton, they gave us really fair and what we felt was strong value for him. [It’s a] situation that we feel that we're pretty deep on defense, organizationally, that it sort of triggered the move.

“A couple things it does. It probably frees us to get to some of our young forwards. We’ve carried eight [defensemen], it seems like you never have enough D, but we felt that we were getting blocked sometimes to get to some of our young forwards. We've got Justin [Barron] coming back [from injury], so we feel between him coming back, and then what we have in the system right now, that we’re still in pretty good shape. This gives us a little more flexibility going forward, and some draft capital going forward as well.”

Barron (IR), as well as forward Cole Smith (IR), both practiced on Friday. Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following the session there are some players ready to return to the lineup from injury. Nashville has dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen over the past two wins.

The Good Guys:

Steven Stamkos scored four goals in Thursday’s win, while O’Reilly, Filip Forsberg and Michael Bunting also found the back of the net. Luke Evangelista recorded three assists against the Blues.

Stamkos matched the franchise record for most goals in a game, a feat only three others have achieved: Filip Forsberg (Nov. 30, 2021), Rocco Grimaldi (March 15, 2021) and Eric Nystrom (Jan. 24, 2014).

O’Reilly (10g-13a) and Evangelista (4g-19a) are now tied for the team lead with 23 points, followed by Forsberg (11g-10a) with 21 points. Stamkos now leads the club with 12 goals; Bunting and Matthew Wood have eight tallies each. Juuse Saros, who beat the Avalanche and Blues this week, is 11-10-3 in net; former Colorado netminder Justus Annunen is 1-4-1.

The Opposition:

Colorado remains atop the NHL with 22 wins and 51 points in just 31 games. Following their loss to Nashville, the Avs beat Florida by a 6-2 final on Thursday. Nathan MacKinnon leads the entire League with 25 goals and 53 points; Cale Makar has 10 goals and 37 points from the blue line. Martin Necas has 14 goals and 43 points, while Artturi Lehkonen has 12 goals and 27 points. Former Preds goaltender Scott Wedgewood is 13-1-4 in net; Mackenzie Blackwood is 9-1-1.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for this evening’s contest begins at 7:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and Chris Mason will have the call on the television side. The game may also be viewed on NewsChannel 5 in Nashville. Max Herz and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network.