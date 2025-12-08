Former Preds Forward Craig Smith Announces Retirement, Forever Grateful for 'Dream Come True' to Play in NHL

Winger Enjoyed Nine Seasons With Nashville, Remains One of Franchise's All-Time Top Players

Craig Smith, Nashville Predators

© John Russell

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

There are few constants in life, but in the prime of his career in Nashville, Craig Smith scoring 20 goals seemed to be one of them.

The former Predators forward officially announced his retirement from the game of hockey on Monday through a post on X from his agency, Magnuson Hockey.

In it, the 2009 fourth-round pick of the Preds stated, in part, “Thank you again to the Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to represent your crests. It was my greatest honor. I’m not sure what the future holds for me yet, but for now I look forward to building our family and enjoying the start of the New Year.”

A native of Madison, Wis., Smith spent the first nine seasons of his 14-year career in Nashville, recording 162 goals and 330 points over 661 regular-season games. Smith added seven more goals and 16 points in 52 playoff appearances over seven years with the Preds, including Nashville’s run to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. He scored in Nashville’s first Cup Final victory in franchise history, a 5-1 win at Bridgestone Arena.

Smith hit the 20-goal mark five times with the Preds and recorded a career-high 25 goals in 2017-18 to help Nashville to the Presidents’ Trophy with the NHL’s best record.

Smith ranks ninth in Preds franchise history in games played (661), sixth in goals (162) and seventh in points (330). He’s also fourth in even-strength goals (120), tied for fifth in power-play goals (42) and ninth in game-winning goals (22).

“He was great - very intense both on and off the ice, cared about taking care of himself and just a great player [and a great nickname] ’Crazy Legs,’” former teammate and Preds forward Filip Forsberg said of Smith. “Especially coming in as a young guy, [I] played with him and [Mike] Ribeiro quite a bit in my first few years. [We] had great chemistry, a great time together and wish he would've been able to stick around forever.”

Following his time in Nashville, Smith went on to play for the Bruins, Capitals, Stars, Blackhawks and Red Wings through the 2024-25 campaign.

In October, Smith was a guest at the annual Nashville Predators Alumni Clay Shoot presented by Tennessee Wildlife Federation.

“It was a dream come true,” Smith said via statement on playing in the NHL. “I’ve wanted to become a hockey player ever since I can remember. I will be forever grateful for the memories with my teammates, coaches, trainers and equipment staff, General Managers, and, most importantly, the fans. This League gave me an opportunity to change my place in life. For that, I’m forever grateful.”

