Former Preds Forward Craig Smith Announces Retirement, Forever Grateful for 'Dream Come True' to Play in NHL

There are few constants in life, but in the prime of his career in Nashville, Craig Smith scoring 20 goals seemed to be one of them.

The former Predators forward officially announced his retirement from the game of hockey on Monday through a post on X from his agency, Magnuson Hockey.

In it, the 2009 fourth-round pick of the Preds stated, in part, “Thank you again to the Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to represent your crests. It was my greatest honor. I’m not sure what the future holds for me yet, but for now I look forward to building our family and enjoying the start of the New Year.”

A native of Madison, Wis., Smith spent the first nine seasons of his 14-year career in Nashville, recording 162 goals and 330 points over 661 regular-season games. Smith added seven more goals and 16 points in 52 playoff appearances over seven years with the Preds, including Nashville’s run to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. He scored in Nashville’s first Cup Final victory in franchise history, a 5-1 win at Bridgestone Arena.