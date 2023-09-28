News Feed

Preds fall to Lightning 2-1 in OT

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Lightning

Preds Continue Strong Support Of Military Families At Gold Star Showcase

Nashville Predators and Hospitality Partner Delaware North Introduce New Menu Items at Bridgestone Arena for 2023-24 Season

Gold Medalist, Golfer, Girl Dad: Get to Know Gustav Nyquist

Predators Assign Seven to Respective Junior Teams, Reduce Roster to 54 Players

Predators Drop Preseason Doubleheader vs. Florida

Regions Bank Named the Official Bank of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Panthers Doubleheader

Inside Preds Training Camp: Five Takeaways Thus Far

Cole Smith an Early Standout at Preds Training Camp: 'It's Hard Not to Like Him'

They Said It: Returning Preds Players Recap Day 2 of Training Camp

Five Questions Facing the Predators as Training Camp Begins

Nashville Predators to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Predators 2023-24 Training Camp Primer

Barry Trotz: Every Player at Preds Training Camp 'Has a Lot to Prove'

Preds Prospects Fall to Carolina, 3-2, in Game 3 of Southeast Rookie Showcase

Reid Schaefer on His First Preds Rookie Camp: 'I Just Want to Enjoy It'

'Without Regions There's No Team': Preds Look to the Future with Historic Partner

Predators Name Regions Bank Official Banking Partner of SMASHVILLE Ahead of 25th Anniversary Season

NSH Regions
Zach Gilchriest
A partnership more than 10,000 years in the making has arrived in SMASHVILLE - and just in time for the Nashville Predators most historically significant season to date. 

On Monday, the Predators announced Regions Bank - the longest-serving bank in the Metro-Nashville area - as the team’s official banking partner and the first jersey sponsor in franchise history ahead of their 25th Anniversary season. 

The historical significance of the partnership, however, dates back even further than the past quarter century. 

In 1971, as construction began on the First American Center - Regions’ Nashville headquarters for over a decade - the Saber-toothed tiger bones that would one day serve as the inspiration behind the Predators name and iconic logo were discovered.

“Regions literally gave us our logo,” Predators CEO Sean Henry said at a press conference Wednesday. “They gave us our name to shine for the past 25 years…without Regions there is no logo. Without Regions there's no team. And we are so proud to put Regions on our jersey next to the crest that they invented.”

Predators, Regions Bank Announce Historic Partnership

Regions’ ties with Nashville’s team don’t end with the saber-toothed tiger.

In 2007, as Predators fans and local business leaders fought off a potential sale and relocation of the team, Regions was again a central figure, with former Nashville branch President Ron Samuels leading what would ultimately be a successful effort to keep the team in Music City.

Fifteen years later, the Predators have become a cornerstone of the Middle Tennessee community, with Regions - according to Henry - owed a tremendous share of the credit. 

“What a lot of people don't know is that 15 years ago Regions was also the bank that believed in the Nashville Predators and stepped in when this team almost left and went to Canada and said, ‘The team's not going anywhere. We believe in where you're going, what you can do and we're going to support you,’” Henry said. “And they were the only ones to do so in Nashville.”

With their logo now proudly affixed to the Predators jerseys, Regions has now literally woven themselves into Predators history - and there’s no other team they’d rather align their own first-class brand with.

Regions Bank named official bank of the Predators

“On behalf of the 1,000 associates in our 82 offices all across Middle Tennessee, we can't be more proud to be standing up here and rekindling the partnership with the Nashville Predators,” said Lee Blank, Nashville market executive for Regions Bank. “It is Nashville's team and we're Nashville’s bank and it couldn't be a better partnership… Tonight really begins the next journey with the Predators and the next 140 years of Regions Bank here in Middle Tennessee.”

In addition to the Predators, Regions Bank will also serve as the official banking partner of Bridgestone Arena and the Predators Ford Ice Center locations in Bellevue and Antioch. And during an historic season already stuffed with celebrations and rewards, Predators fans can expect to see a number of exciting perks from their favorite team’s new banking partner become available very soon.

Click here to learn more about the Predators-Regions partnership.