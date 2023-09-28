'Without Regions There's No Team': Preds Look to the Future with Historic Partner

A partnership more than 10,000 years in the making has arrived in SMASHVILLE - and just in time for the Nashville Predators most historically significant season to date.

On Monday, the Predators announced Regions Bank - the longest-serving bank in the Metro-Nashville area - as the team’s official banking partner and the first jersey sponsor in franchise history ahead of their 25th Anniversary season.

The historical significance of the partnership, however, dates back even further than the past quarter century.

In 1971, as construction began on the First American Center - Regions’ Nashville headquarters for over a decade - the Saber-toothed tiger bones that would one day serve as the inspiration behind the Predators name and iconic logo were discovered.

“Regions literally gave us our logo,” Predators CEO Sean Henry said at a press conference Wednesday. “They gave us our name to shine for the past 25 years…without Regions there is no logo. Without Regions there's no team. And we are so proud to put Regions on our jersey next to the crest that they invented.”