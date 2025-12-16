Nick Saban and Joe Agresti Purchase Minority Stake in the Nashville Predators

Seven-Time National Champion College Football Coach and Partner Join Bill Haslam as Part of NHL Franchise’s Established Ownership Group

JR103710
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Dec. 16, 2025) – Dream Sports Ventures LLC, an entity controlled by Nick Saban and Joe Agresti, recently closed on the purchase of a minority stake in the Nashville Predators, franchise chairman and majority owner Bill Haslam announced today. Saban and Agresti join a passionate ownership group, comprised primarily of Predators season ticket holders and local residents.

“I am really looking forward to having Coach Nick Saban and Joe Agresti as a part of our ownership group,” Haslam said. “Coach is one of the all-time greats in college football history and one of the winningest coaches in all of sports. We are excited to have him join us in our pursuit of championships on the ice in Nashville.”

Saban and Agresti are partners in several business ventures, most notably Dream Motor Group, one of the most successful and fastest-growing dealer groups in the southeastern United States. Its portfolio includes 10 dealerships, including two in Nashville – Mercedes-Benz of Music City and Prancing Horse of Nashville, both among the top performing luxury car dealerships in Tennessee.

“Although I am now retired as a coach, I still possess a competitive nature and a great passion for sports,” Saban said. “Being involved in a sports team in Nashville has always been a goal and the opportunity to partner in the Predators with a class act like Bill Haslam created the perfect scenario for us. The Preds are a great organization with a fantastic brand, and we are excited to be part of the future success of the franchise.”

Bill Haslam, former two-time governor of the State of Tennessee (2011-19), became chairman of the Nashville Predators on July 1, 2024, and majority owner of the franchise on July 3, 2025.

Saban’s coaching resume includes a record seven NCAA college football national championships, including six at the University of Alabama and one at LSU; 11 SEC football titles; induction into the College Football Hall of Fame; and numerous additional coaching awards. Saban has 297 wins as a head coach, the sixth-most in college football history. He is now part of ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast team.

Originally from New Jersey and an alumnus of Rutgers University, Agresti is the CEO of Dream Motor Group and oversees day-to-day operations of the company’s 10 locations. He invested in his first dealership in Baton Rouge, La., in 2004. Finding success, he then opened a dealership in Houston in 2013. Agresti and Saban became business partners in 2013 and purchased their first dealership via Dream Motor Group in 2014.

About the Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators were officially welcomed as the NHL's 27th franchise on May 4, 1998, and over the years, have evolved from a young franchise into an integral part of the Middle Tennessee community. Playing in the heart of Broadway and iconic SMASHVILLE at Bridgestone Arena, one of the busiest and most energetic venues in the country, the Predators boast one of the most unique atmospheres in the NHL. The team has seen success in recent seasons, celebrating their historic 25th Anniversary in 2023-24, and has continued to thrive, securing a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in nine of the past 11 seasons. Notable highlights of this stretch include a memorable run to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2017-18 and earning a second consecutive Central Division title in 2018-19. In 2007, original owner Craig Leipold sold the franchise to a local group of season ticket holders, which forms the basis of the ownership group today.

News Feed

Forsberg's Hat Trick Leads Preds Past Blues

GAME DAY: Preds at Blues, December 15

Predators Reassign Zachary L'Heureux to Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Preds at Avalanche, December 13

Preds Finding Consistency, Victories as Improvements Continue

Predators Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2027 NHL Draft From Edmonton

Preds Official Podcast: Rookie Review & an Ode to 'Crazy Legs'

Stamkos Scores Four Goals to Lead Preds to Victory Over Blues

GAME DAY: Blues vs. Preds, December 11

Saros, O'Reilly Lead Preds to Shootout Victory Over Avalanche

Predators Game at Bridgestone Arena on March 2 Against Red Wings to Start at 1 p.m. CT

Nashville Predators Launch Wayne D's 12 Days of Hockey Holidays

GAME DAY: Avalanche vs. Preds, December 9

Former Preds Forward Craig Smith Announces Retirement, Forever Grateful for 'Dream Come True' to Play in NHL

Preds Score Three in Third but Fall to Hurricanes

GAME DAY: Preds at Hurricanes, December 6

Blankenburg Leans On Faith, Grateful for Opportunities With Preds

Saros, Stamkos Lead Preds to Overtime Victory Against Panthers