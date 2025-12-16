Nick Saban and Joe Agresti Purchase Minority Stake in the Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Dec. 16, 2025) – Dream Sports Ventures LLC, an entity controlled by Nick Saban and Joe Agresti, recently closed on the purchase of a minority stake in the Nashville Predators, franchise chairman and majority owner Bill Haslam announced today. Saban and Agresti join a passionate ownership group, comprised primarily of Predators season ticket holders and local residents.

“I am really looking forward to having Coach Nick Saban and Joe Agresti as a part of our ownership group,” Haslam said. “Coach is one of the all-time greats in college football history and one of the winningest coaches in all of sports. We are excited to have him join us in our pursuit of championships on the ice in Nashville.”

Saban and Agresti are partners in several business ventures, most notably Dream Motor Group, one of the most successful and fastest-growing dealer groups in the southeastern United States. Its portfolio includes 10 dealerships, including two in Nashville – Mercedes-Benz of Music City and Prancing Horse of Nashville, both among the top performing luxury car dealerships in Tennessee.

“Although I am now retired as a coach, I still possess a competitive nature and a great passion for sports,” Saban said. “Being involved in a sports team in Nashville has always been a goal and the opportunity to partner in the Predators with a class act like Bill Haslam created the perfect scenario for us. The Preds are a great organization with a fantastic brand, and we are excited to be part of the future success of the franchise.”