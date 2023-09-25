Regions Bank Named the Official Bank of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena

News Feed

By Press Release

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 25, 2023) – The Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena on Monday announced Regions Bank, the longest-serving bank in Metro Nashville, is returning to the ice as the official sponsor of the team and the venue.

“As we enter our 25th Anniversary season, we are proud to align with Regions, a partner that we share a rich history with and whose core values overlay so well with our own,” said Sean Henry, CEO of the Nashville Predators. “Our shared vision for our community, our team members and our treasured clients and fans are where we each focus our energies. We are so thankful to bring our vision and that commitment together for all of SMASHVILLE.”

Regions Bank will be the first jersey patch partner in franchise history. As signified by the jersey patch, Regions Bank will be the presenter of the Nashville Predators historic 25th Anniversary season.

“Like the Predators, Regions has a long history and commitment to Nashville, and we’re proud to be a part of the city’s growth and development,” said John Turner, President and CEO of Regions Financial Corporation. “As we announce this new agreement today, we’re excited to again join forces with the Predators, to give back to the community together, and to provide new and unique ways for fans to continue to show their support for the team.”

“Joining forces again makes business sense for Regions and the Predators and provides opportunities to show how our organizations align,” said Lee Blank, Nashville market executive for Regions Bank. “Both Regions and the Predators celebrate milestone anniversaries in Nashville this year. It’s the 25th Anniversary season for the Predators, and Regions is celebrating 140 years in Middle Tennessee. Nashvillians – Predator fans included – make this a core market for Regions, and we look forward to providing new and exciting options and perks for this incredible fan base that has sold out every home game since 2016.”

Regions Bank named official bank of the Predators

There will be exclusive benefits for Regions Bank clients who possess a Predators debit card, with more details to come. Regions Bank is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management and mortgage products and services.

As part of the new agreement, Regions also becomes the official bank sponsor of the Predators’ Ford Ice Centers in Bellevue and Antioch.

To celebrate Regions returning to Smashville, the Nashville Predators are also giving away 25 pairs of tickets to the home opening night game against the Seattle Kraken, which is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12. Beginning Oct. 1 through Oct. 7, fans can enter here to win a pair of tickets.

Tickets for the Preds 25th Anniversary season are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to act fast and secure their seats at the best prices by joining the Loyal Legion with a season ticket plan. Fans can secure full, half and quarter season ticket locations TODAY by visiting NashvillePredators.com or calling 615-770-7800. To view the full schedule for the upcoming season, please visit nhl.com/predators/schedule.

ABOUT THE NASHVILLE PREDATORS

The Nashville Predators became the National Hockey League’s 27th team on May 4, 1998, and have evolved from a young expansion franchise into a staple of the Middle Tennessee community in the years since. The team strives each season to reach its One Goal: becoming a Stanley Cup Champion hockey team while making Bridgestone Arena the number one sports and entertainment venue in the United States. On the ice, the team has seen historic success in recent seasons, qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons, a run headlined by a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2017-18 and earning a second consecutive Central Division title in 2018-19. For more information on the Nashville Predators, game schedule and ticket availability, please go to NashvillePredators.com.

ABOUT BRIDGESTONE ARENA

Serving as the home for numerous national and international events, Bridgestone Arena has the distinction of being one of the busiest venues in the United States since the doors first opened in 1996, hosting more than 27 million guests during that time. The NHL’s Nashville Predators have been the primary tenants of Bridgestone Arena since 1998 and boast one of the most unique game atmospheres in the NHL. The list of acts that have called the 2021 Pollstar Arena of the Decade nominee home is lengthy and includes the Country Music Association Awards, the Country Music Television Awards and the SEC Basketball Tournament through 2035. Bridgestone Arena has 15 consecutive and 18 overall nominations for the Pollstar Magazine Arena Year of the Award, winning the award in 2014, 2017 and 2023. To view a full Bridgestone Arena event schedule, visit BridgestoneArena.com.

ABOUT REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $156 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.