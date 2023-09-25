Regions Bank Named the Official Bank of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 25, 2023) – The Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena on Monday announced Regions Bank, the longest-serving bank in Metro Nashville, is returning to the ice as the official sponsor of the team and the venue.

“As we enter our 25th Anniversary season, we are proud to align with Regions, a partner that we share a rich history with and whose core values overlay so well with our own,” said Sean Henry, CEO of the Nashville Predators. “Our shared vision for our community, our team members and our treasured clients and fans are where we each focus our energies. We are so thankful to bring our vision and that commitment together for all of SMASHVILLE.”

Regions Bank will be the first jersey patch partner in franchise history. As signified by the jersey patch, Regions Bank will be the presenter of the Nashville Predators historic 25th Anniversary season.

“Like the Predators, Regions has a long history and commitment to Nashville, and we’re proud to be a part of the city’s growth and development,” said John Turner, President and CEO of Regions Financial Corporation. “As we announce this new agreement today, we’re excited to again join forces with the Predators, to give back to the community together, and to provide new and unique ways for fans to continue to show their support for the team.”

“Joining forces again makes business sense for Regions and the Predators and provides opportunities to show how our organizations align,” said Lee Blank, Nashville market executive for Regions Bank. “Both Regions and the Predators celebrate milestone anniversaries in Nashville this year. It’s the 25th Anniversary season for the Predators, and Regions is celebrating 140 years in Middle Tennessee. Nashvillians – Predator fans included – make this a core market for Regions, and we look forward to providing new and exciting options and perks for this incredible fan base that has sold out every home game since 2016.”