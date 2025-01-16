TSFF at Zoo

G.O.A.L! provides beginner players the opportunity to fall in love with the sport of hockey. Complimentary hockey equipment will be provided to borrow and they will have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of hockey during this session. Graduates of this program will be advised to go through our Little Preds Learn to Play program or Learn to Skate.

Try Skating for Free

10:00-10:30am

Register Here

For more information, please contact Shawnee Appell here