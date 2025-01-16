TSFF at Zoo

Try Skating for Free at Nashville Zoo!

G.O.A.L! provides beginner players the opportunity to fall in love with the sport of hockey. Complimentary hockey equipment will be provided to borrow and they will have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of hockey during this session. Graduates of this program will be advised to go through our Little Preds Learn to Play program or Learn to Skate.

Try Skating for Free

  • 10:00-10:30am
  • Register Here

For more information, please contact Shawnee Appell here

