Predators Agree to Terms with Jonathan Marchessault on Five-Year, $27.5 Million Contract

Forward Won 2023 Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe with Vegas

Marchessault
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (July 1, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Jonathan Marchessault on a five-year, $27.5 million contract ($5.5 million AAV).

“A Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe winner, Jonathan Marchessault immediately makes our team better in all aspects of the game, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Predators organization,” Trotz said. “His track record as a goal-scoring forward is well established, and we feel his versatility and physicality makes him a good fit in our group that already includes players like Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly. We’re looking forward to seeing his playoff experience benefit those around him on our roster.” 

Marchessault, 33 (12/27/90), won the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy in 2022-23 with the Vegas Golden Knights and is a veteran of 638 career NHL games, recording 487 points (230g-257a). Last season, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward led the Golden Knights and was tied for 11th in the NHL in goals with a career-high 42; he also led Vegas in points with 69 (42g-27a), the second-most in a campaign in his career. Marchessault notched 10 multi-goal performances – including three hat tricks – and was fourth among Vegas forwards in hits with 107, a career high. During the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he added four points (2g-2a) in seven contests against Dallas in the First Round.

Undrafted, Marchessault is a three-time 30-goal scorer in the NHL since debuting with Columbus in 2012-13. He spent the majority of his NHL career with Vegas since being claimed in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft and is the franchise’s all-time leader in goals (192), assists (225) and points (417). During Vegas’ run to the 2023 Stanley Cup, Marchessault earned the Conn Smythe after leading all playoff skaters in goals (13) and finishing second in points (25); he became the first undrafted player to win the award since Wayne Gretzky in 1988. 

Internationally, the Cap-Rouge, Que., native earned a silver medal with Canada at the 2019 World Championship, where he tallied 10 points (3g-7a) in 10 games. Prior to turning pro, Marchessault enjoyed a four-year stint with the QMJHL’s Quebec Remparts, earning a spot on the league’s First All-Star Team in 2010-11.

News Feed

Predators Sign Scott Wedgewood to Two-Year, $3 Million Contract

Predators Agree to Terms with Brady Skjei on Seven-Year, $49 Million Contract

Predators Agree to Terms with Steven Stamkos on Four-Year, $32 Million Contract

Predators Agree to Terms with Alexandre Carrier on Three-Year, $11.25 Million Contract

Predators Agree to Terms with Juuse Saros on Eight-Year, $61.92 Million Contract Beginning in 2025-26

Predators See ‘A Ton of Upside’ in Third-Round Pick Viggo Gustafsson

Predators Select Eight Players in 2024 NHL Draft

Predators Land a Steal, Offensive Firepower in Second-Round Pick Teddy Stiga

First-Round Selection a Dream Come True for Predators Pick Egor Surin: ‘It Was Really Fantastic'

Predators Select Egor Surin in First Round of 2024 NHL Draft

Forsberg, Saros Among 'First Six' Named to 4 Nations Face-Off Rosters

Josi, Predators Teammates Recognized at 2024 NHL Awards

The 2024 NHL Draft Arrives Soon: Here's Everything Predators Fans Need to Know

After Two Decades Discovering Predators Talent, Amateur Scout Glen Sanders Set to Retire

Predators 2024 Development Camp Set for July 1-6 in Nashville

Poile, Weber 'Honored Beyond Belief' by Hockey Hall of Fame Inductions

Predators Acquire Andrew Gibson From Detroit

Predators to Play Six-Game 2024 Preseason Schedule; Gold Star Showcase at F&M Bank Arena Returns