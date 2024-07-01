Predators Agree to Terms with Brady Skjei on Seven-Year, $49 Million Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (July 1, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Brady Skjei (SHAY) on a seven-year, $49 million contract ($7 million AAV).

“We feel Brady Skjei has developed into one of the NHL’s top two-way defensemen, and his high-end ability to skate and move the puck makes him a big addition to our defensive corps,” Trotz said. “By joining a group that includes Norris Trophy finalist Roman Josi, Stanley Cup champion Luke Schenn, a physical presence in Jeremy Lauzon and recently signed Alexandre Carrier, Brady gives us another two-way blueliner who can play in all situations.”

Skjei, 30 (3/26/94), established a career high in points with the Carolina Hurricanes last season, leading team blueliners with 47 (13g-34a). Additionally, he averaged 21:17 of ice time – the second-most in his career and among Carolina defensemen – and was one of eight NHL blueliners to score at least one power-play goal and one shorthanded goal. In the playoffs, Skjei recorded a career-high nine points (1g-8a) in 11 games to help the Hurricanes reach the Second Round.

Originally selected by the New York Rangers in the first round (28th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Skjei is a veteran of 609 career games since debuting in 2015-16, posting 247 points (68g-179a) and a +21 rating. A member of the 2017 NHL All-Rookie Team, he spent the first five seasons of his career with the Rangers before being dealt to Carolina in February 2020. With the Hurricanes, Skjei notched 135 points (43g-92a) in 302 games, eclipsing the 35-point mark in each of the last three seasons. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound, left-shot defenseman has also suited up in 76 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, in which he’s posted 25 points (7g-18a) and a +13 rating.

Internationally, the Lakeville, Minn., native has represented the United States several times, winning gold at the 2012 U-18 World Championship. He also claimed silver at the 2011 U-17 World Hockey Challenge, played in the 2014 World Junior Championship and skated in the 2016, 2017 and 2019 World Championships.