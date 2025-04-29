Preview: Preds AHL Affiliate Set to Begin Playoff Run Thursday Night in Milwaukee

Springtime in Milwaukee typically means it’s also playoff time - and this edition of the Admirals is no different.

The American Hockey League affiliate of the Nashville Predators will begin their postseason run on Thursday night when they host the Rockford IceHogs in Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Division champs for the second consecutive season, the Admirals figure to be one of the favorites to make some noise in the playoffs once again, and it’s easy to see why.

Ten different players - forwards Fedor Svechkov, Ozzy Wiesblatt, Kieffer Bellows, Joakim Kemell and Jake Lucchini; defensemen Marc Del Gaizo, Spencer Stastney, Kevin Gravel and Ryan Ufko; plus goaltender Matt Murray - all saw at least one recall to Nashville over the course of the 2024-25 campaign, and they’re all certainly better off thanks to their NHL experience.

Svechkov led the way among those names with eight goals and 17 points in 52 games with the Preds as the rookie became a key piece of Nashville’s forward corps as the season went along. Del Gaizo also saw significant time with the Predators - nine points in 46 games from the backend - and they both figure to play notable roles as Milwaukee looks to win their opening round for the fourth-straight season.

“It’s going to be fun to play in the playoffs,” Svechkov said before departing Nashville once the Predators season came to an end. “It’s the best part of the season, and I hope we’re going to play as long as we can. I know that we have a good team and good coaches, and I hope it’s going to be a long run.”

In addition to those who skated with the Predators at different times over the past six months, the Admirals have also added another pair of forwards who could make an impact at the NHL level in due time.

Cole O’Hara, who recorded career highs in goals (22), assists (29) and points (51) during his junior season with UMass Amherst, inked his two-year, entry-level contract with the Preds earlier this month and joined the Admirals to score a goal in his first pro game.

Plus, David Edstrom, one of Nashville’s top forward prospects, recently completed his season with Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League and has also made his way to Milwaukee just in time for the playoffs to begin.

The Admirals were led by Preds Alternate Captain Ryan O’Reilly’s brother, Cal, who recorded 38 assists and 49 points this season, followed by Lucchini with 21 goals and 45 points. Both Kemell (19g-21a) and Wiesblatt (15g-25a) tallied 40 points apiece for Milwaukee.

In net, Murray led the way with 28 wins and a .932 save percentage in 43 games played during his first season with the Ads. The goaltender recently signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Preds to remain with the organization through 2026-27.

Milwaukee will face a Rockford team - the Chicago Blackhawks’ AHL affiliate - that defeated the Chicago Wolves with a two-game sweep in the Central Division’s first round best-of-three.

The Admirals topped the IceHogs in their most recent meeting as the regular season wound down as part of a stretch that saw Milwaukee win their final six contests in 2024-25.

Now, after 12 days between games thanks to a first-round bye, the Admirals are finally set to begin their quest for the Calder Cup. Game 1 of the best-of-five series between the Admirals and IceHogs is set for 7 p.m. CT on Thursday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena with Game 2 coming on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT, also in Wisconsin.

Visit MilwaukeeAdmirals.com for more information on how to watch and listen, and stay tuned to NashvillePredators.com for coverage from Milwaukee for Games 1 & 2.