Stepping Up: Ufko Balances NHL Debut with Admirals’ Playoff Push

The Milwaukee Admirals concluded the regular season as champions of the AHL’s Central Division, but not before defenseman Ryan Ufko made a quick stop in Nashville.

On April 14, he stepped onto the ice at Bridgestone Arena for his NHL debut with the Predators against the Utah Hockey Club. This wasn’t just fulfillment of a lifelong dream for Ufko - it was a glimpse of what the Predators’ future blueline could look like.

The 6-foot, 174-pound defenseman had an eventful week ahead of his NHL debut. Fresh off back-to-back home games in Milwaukee, he quickly shifted gears and suited up in a Gold jersey.

“The week was very chaotic,” Ufko, who recorded 15:37 of ice time in his debut, said. “My whole family was already [in Milwaukee]; my parents, grandpa, younger brother and my other brother had spring break, so it was a perfectly planned trip. While we were out, [Admirals General Manager] Scott Nichol called my phone telling me the news. After that call, I let my mom and dad know and they made a plan to drive to Nashville. Before I knew it, I was on a flight to Tennessee, arrived at the hotel, grabbed food and got to the rink. It was a really cool day, filled with a lot of excitement.”

Ufko touched on the support he received from family and friends before and after his debut, while highlighting how his Predators teammates made the transition process easier with their welcoming atmosphere.

His hockey season isn’t over, however, as the Admirals prepare for a playoff run after reaching the Western Conference Final in back-to-back campaigns. Following a strong regular season in which they secured their second consecutive Central Division title, the team is ready to build on that success.

“What’s important is that we keep what we’ve been doing all year, and it’s clearly led to our success,” Ufko said. “Everyone comes excited to the rink and all the guys make it enjoyable for each other. It makes doing the hard things easier.”

Ufko finished out his rookie season with impressive numbers, appearing in all 72 games with the Admirals while recording 30 points (8g-22a). His consistent presence in the lineup throughout the season was a key factor in the team’s success.

“It's a lot more volume playing every single game, especially coming from college where you only play between 30-40 games a year,” Ufko said. “I’ve been adjusting to it by staying on top of my body and taking care of it.”

This isn’t Ufko’s first taste of AHL playoff action. He notched 10 points (1g-9a) over 15 games during the 2024 postseason and helped the team reach the Western Conference Final yet again. Now, the group is aiming to take the next step and make a serious push for the Calder Cup.

“Our mindset is that we are going to win, and playing till June is our goal,” Ufko said. “This year we’ve had a lot of turnover with guys, but we've had the same target and the same attitude no matter who is playing. Shows us that change is going to happen, so we have to adapt to what comes our way and we will be ready for it.”

The Admirals begin their playoff run by taking on the Rockford IceHogs on Thursday, May 1 at 7 p.m. CT in the Central Division semifinals. Tickets are available at MilwaukeeAdmirals.com, and fans can watch all the action by going to FloSports.