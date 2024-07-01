Predators Sign Scott Wedgewood to Two-Year, $3 Million Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (July 1, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed goaltender Scott Wedgewood to a two-year, $3 million contract ($1.5 million AAV).

Wedgewood, 31 (8/14/92), started 28 games and appeared in 32 for the Dallas Stars last season, winning a career-high 16 games (16-7-5) with a 2.85 goals-against average and .899 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound netminder made at least 30 saves in seven of his appearances, headlined by a career-high 46-save performance on Nov. 2 at Edmonton. He also recorded a 10-game point streak for Dallas from Nov. 2-Dec. 23, going 8-0-2.

Originally selected by New Jersey in the third round (48th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Wedgewood owns a 48-48-22 record in 130 career games with the Devils, Coyotes and Stars since debuting in 2015-16. At the AHL level, he has suited up in 191 contests, going 94-59-18 with 14 shutouts. The Brampton, Ont., native earned bronze with Canada at the 2012 World Junior Championship, and prior to turning pro, he played parts of four seasons with the OHL’s Plymouth Whalers from 2008-12.