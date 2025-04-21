Predators Reassign Marc Del Gaizo, Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (April 21, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Fedor Svechkov and defenseman Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee (AHL).

The Admirals won the AHL’s Central Division for the second consecutive season with a record of 40-21-5-6 (91 points) and will play in the Calder Cup Playoffs for a fifth straight campaign. Milwaukee will open the Central Division Semifinals with a home game on Thursday, May 1 at 7 p.m. CT, taking on the winner of the best-of-three Central Division First Round series between Chicago and Rockford.

