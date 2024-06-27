The 2024 NHL Draft Arrives Soon: Here's Everything Predators Fans Need to Know

2024 NHL Draft Begins Friday at 6 p.m. CT, Continues Saturday at 10:30 a.m. CT

By Zach Gilchriest
The 2024 NHL Draft presented by Upper Deck is just days away and the Nashville Predators’ front office is gearing up to put their months of scouting and planning into action.

It all gets going on Friday at 6 p.m. CT at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev. - here’s everything you need to know:

How many picks do the Predators have in this year’s draft?

The Predators have eight picks at the 2024 Draft, five fewer than they had entering last year’s draft at Bridgestone Arena. 

Still, while last summer saw Nashville selecting at least one player in each round, the Predators enter this year’s draft with all their picks - save one seventh-round pick acquired last month - landing in the first four rounds. 

See below for a full breakdown of Nashville’s eight draft selections:

Nashville 2024 NHL Draft Selections

First Round
One Pick
NSH
Second Round
Two Picks
NSH
WPG via Nino Niederreiter trade in Feb. 2023
Third Round
Two Picks
NSH
DAL via trade for 2023 third-round pick
Fourth Round
NSH
CHI via trade with TBL for 2023 fourth-round pick
Seventh Round
One Pick
TBL via Ryan McDonagh trade in May 2024

When do the Predators make their first-round pick? 

The Predators are set to select 22nd overall at the 2024 NHL Draft. 

Making the postseason, the Predators did not qualify for this year’s NHL Draft Lottery, which assigns non-playoff teams picks 1-16. Instead, Nashville’s regular-season record compared to other non-lottery teams factored into their first-round selection placement. 

Have the Predators ever picked 22nd overall before?

The Predators have never made the 22nd overall pick before, with the closest picks being Jonathon Blum in 2007 (23rd overall), Philip Tomasino in 2019 (24th overall) and Tanner Molendyk in 2023 (24th overall). 

Who are some notable 22nd overall picks?

Don’t let the relatively high number fool you, there are plenty of high-caliber players to be found at 22nd overall. 

Active 22nd picks of note include K’Andre Miller (NYR, 2018), Ilya Samsonov (WSH, 2015), Olli Maatta (PIT, 2012), Jarred Tinordi (MTL, 2010), Jordan Eberle (EDM, 2008), Max Pacioretty (MTL, 2007) and Claude Giroux (PHI, 2006).

Interestingly enough, Predators Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty was also taken 22nd overall, landing with the Quebec Nordiques at the 1994 NHL Draft.

Who will the Predators pick in the first round? 

It’s the question at the top of everyone’s minds: who will don the Gold Predators jersey by the end of the night on Friday? 

Nashville’s front office is eyeing a number of different first-round prospects heading to Vegas, including names such as Michael Brandsegg-Nygaard, Michael Hage, Sacha Boisvert, Cole Beaudoin and Adam Jiricek. 

Click here to learn more about each of them and why they could be a good fit for the Predators.

Of course, there’s no way to predict with certainty what will happen until the Predators lock their pick in on Friday. 

Will there be trades? 

As much fun as the draft’s main selection process is, the surprise trades that can transpire between the picks are sometimes even more so.

Former Predators General Manager David Poile and incoming GM Barry Trotz were open about wanting to ‘swing for the fences’ last year to improve their first-round position, and while he hasn’t put it as bluntly this offseason, there’s no reason to think Trotz won’t at the very least keep his ears open and his ringer on heading into Vegas this week.

As exciting as it is to speculate, like the selections themselves, there’s unfortunately no way to know exactly what will happen until the Draft arrives on Friday.

How do I watch the Draft? 

While tickets for both days of the Draft are still available at Ticketmaster.com, Predators fans who aren’t making the trip out to Las Vegas can tune into ESPN or stream via ESPN+ to catch all the action.

Keep in mind, Round 1 begins at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, while Rounds 2-7 continue on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. CT. 

Preds fans can also follow along on NashvillePredators.com, the Official Nashville Predators App and @PredsNHL social media channels.

