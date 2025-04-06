GAME DAY: Canadiens vs. Preds, April 6

The Nashville Predators are back home to host the Montreal Canadiens tonight for a 6 p.m. CT puck drop at Bridgestone Arena. This evening’s contest is the second and final meeting between the two clubs this season; the Preds fell to the Habs back in December.

A three-game road trip didn’t go Nashville’s way as its overall skid extended to five games with a 5-1 loss in Dallas on Thursday. Now, with just six games to go on the schedule, the Predators will look to get back into the win column as things wind down.

“We go back through the games, and when you watch games, there's large parts of games that are good, and there's these windows of games where the game slips through our fingers, out of our grasp, however you want to say it,” Preds Assistant Coach Todd Richards said Saturday. “So, for me, it's just that consistency… There’s going to be times you're playing against good teams, desperate teams, you're going lose it… But how can we manage it better where we aren't losing the game in the next minute, because it did happen last game.”

Rookie forward Matthew Wood, who has yet to make his NHL debut, participated in his first full team practice on Saturday afternoon. Following yesterday’s practice, Richards said a decision on Wood has not yet been made for this evening’s game against Montreal.

Defenseman Spencer Stastney (upper-body, day-to-day) also participated. Jonathan Marchessault (lower-body, day-to-day) and Colton Sissons (lower-body, week-to-week) were absent. Forward Zach L’Heureux was also absent from practice to attend his grandmother’s funeral in Quebec.

The Predators reassigned forward Ozzy Wiesblatt to Milwaukee on Saturday after he played Thursday in Dallas. Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette was absent from practice on Saturday and is currently away from the team tending to family matters.

The Good Guys:

Steven Stamkos scored the lone Nashville goal in Thursday’s loss to the Stars. Filip Forsberg continues to lead the club with 29 goals and 69 points, followed by Marchessault (19g-30a) with 49 points, and then Stamkos with 24 goals and 46 points. Juuse Saros is 18-29-6 in net; Justus Annunen is 14-14-1.

The Opposition:

Montreal has won four in a row, including a 3-2 victory last night against the Flyers. Nick Suzuki (27g-56a) leads the team with 83 points, followed by Cole Caufield with 35 goals and 65 points. Lane Hutson has 57 assists and 63 points from the blue line. Sam Montembeault, who got the win last night, is 29-23-6 in net; Jakub Dobes is 6-4-2.

All-Time Meetings:

The Predators are 17-9-(1)-7 all-time against the Canadiens, including a 9-1-(1)-5 mark in Tennessee. Nashville is 6-3-1 in the last 10 versus Montreal and 4-0-1 in the last five at Bridgestone Arena.

In 23 contests since the 2009-10 season, Nashville has limited Montreal to an average of 2.13 goals per game, including 16 games in which the Predators have given up two or fewer goals.

On Nov. 14, 2009, the Predators put a franchise-record 55 shots on goal and outshot the Canadiens by a club-record 35 shots, and Pekka Rinne made 20 saves in a 2-0 victory at Bridgestone Arena.

Nashville has picked up at least a point in 19 of its last 23 meetings with Montreal (14-4-5) and has only lost four times in regulation since Jan. 15, 2009.

Milestone Watch:

Ryan O’Reilly is one goal from 300 in his NHL career.

Brady Skjei is three assists from 200 in his NHL career.

Watch & Listen

Coverage for this evening’s game begins at 5:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side.

Voice of the Predators Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)