Trisha Yearwood to Perform National Anthem on April 8 as Part of the Nashville Predators' Music City Bobblehead Series Game

The First 10,000 Fans in Attendance Will Receive an Exclusive Trisha Yearwood Bobblehead

By Press Release
Nashville, Tenn. (April 6, 2025) – Country music superstar Trisha Yearwood will perform the National Anthem on Tuesday, April 8, as part of the Nashville Predators’ Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series during their game against the New York Islanders.

The Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series, presented by Visit Music City, celebrates the connection between Nashville’s iconic musicians and their love for the Predators. Fans will receive an exclusive Trisha Yearwood bobblehead, available to the first 10,000 attendees. During the game, there will be anexciting lineup of Music City Hockey Bobblehead activations, featuring fun photo opportunities, a specially themed food item at select locations and more.

This will be the fifth and final game of the Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series. For more information on the Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series and to purchase tickets, fans can visit NashvillePredators.com/Bobbleheads.

