Wood Eager to Learn, Grown With Preds as Season Winds Down

Matthew Wood may be done with school, but as far as he’s concerned, the tutelage is just beginning.

The 6-foot-5 forward touched down in Dallas on Wednesday afternoon just days after signing his entry-level contract with the Predators, and Nashville’s 2023 first-round pick (15th overall) was just trying to take it all in as he met new teammates in the lobby of the team’s hotel with a grateful demeanor.

“It's obviously a dream come true, and I couldn't be happier,” Wood said as he donned a sport coat for first impression’s sake. “I'm really excited for this opportunity to just learn and grow. It’ll be a dream come true to get an NHL game, and then other than that, just be able to learn from everyday NHL players and just try to soak it in as much as I can [is my focus]. I think it'll be a great experience for me, and it'll be really helpful in my training moving forward.”

That’s exactly why joining the club straight out of the completion of his junior season with the University of Minnesota - to gain NHL experience and get a taste of life at this level - is expected to be mutually beneficial for both Wood and the Predators.

If his most recent collegiate experience is any indication, he certainly has the skillset to one day become an impactful player in the best League in the world.

After spending the first two seasons of his NCAA career with Connecticut, Wood joined the Golden Gophers last fall and went on to record career highs in goals (17) and points (39) in 39 contests this season. Wood, who was born in Lethbridge, Alta., but grew up in Nanaimo, B.C., helped Minnesota earn a share of the Big Ten regular-season title and was tied for sixth in points among Big Ten skaters.

“I was really fortunate to be able to join that school this year, and I think I grew on and off the ice so much,” Wood said of his time at Minnesota. “There’s a great group of guys in that room that welcomed me, and we had a lot of hard workers. Every day coming to the rink was so much fun just to try and compete and try to lift our team together. Ultimately, we didn't get the result we wanted, but at the end of the day, we all improved, and we all built strong relationships. I had so much fun, and I’m really appreciative of that.”

Time has flown since former Predators General Manager David Poile called Wood’s name from the stage at Bridgestone Arena during the 2023 NHL Draft in the city the prospect will call home soon enough.

Getting drafted is one thing, but finding a way to make it brings a unique set of challenges. Over the past 22 months, Wood has embraced the grind and is now better prepared for what’s ahead.

“I think I've grown in lots of ways,” Wood said of his development since draft day. “I’ve gotten a lot stronger skating-wise, gotten faster and more mobile, and obviously still working on both those things. But I’m just trying to try to improve my game in all aspects as much as I can, and I think that's one of my strengths, is that I love learning, and I'm always going to try to continue to learn. This is a huge learning opportunity for me.”

His size is obvious, but what can Preds fans expect from Wood’s game?

“I'm able to make plays and be a smart offensive player,” Wood said. “I try to use my shot and my mind to the best of my ability to create offense. Obviously, I haven't played at this level before, so it’ll be a huge test, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Wood wasn’t the only standout with the Golden Gophers this season, and a number of his teammates have already made their NHL debuts. On Tuesday night, Wood was still at his apartment in Minnesota watching Jimmy Snuggerud skate with the St. Louis Blues for the first time, and he’s also kept tabs on Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel, who both made respective debuts with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Wood, who skated with the Predators for the first time on Thursday morning in Dallas, knows his time is coming. If anything, seeing his peers live out their NHL dreams has only boosted his assurance in his own abilities to do the same.

“I'm really happy for them, and being able to see them out there kind of helps give me confidence,” Wood said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, I can do this too,’ and not necessarily wanting that to be me, but just kind of excited for it to be me one day. I think the main thing I've learned is just go compete and lay it all on the line, and whatever happens, happens.”

What will happen soon enough is Wood sporting a Predators jersey to begin his own NHL career, and no matter how things play out over the final two weeks of the regular season, he knows the experience will be invaluable.

And as far as education is concerned, he’s more than ready for his first lessons as a professional hockey player.

“I'm really excited for the opportunity, and I'm going to be able to see my family soon as well, so that'll be a lot of fun to hopefully share that with them,” Wood said. “I think the thing I'm most excited for is just being able to learn. This has all been really cool so far, and I just want to keep learning.”