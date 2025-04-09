Poile Reflects on Passing of Former Predators Assistant General Manager, Close Friend, Ray Shero

Ray Shero, a former Predators Assistant General Manager, Stanley Cup Champion and beloved figure in the world of hockey, passed away on Wednesday. He was 62.

Reaction from across the sport was swift and somber for one of the more popular people in the game. Known for his infectious smile, shrewd business acumen and affinity for telling stories that made everyone feel as though they were one of his best friends, Shero was truly one of a kind.

His impact throughout the game of hockey - including Nashville - was immense, and he helped build the Predators from the ground up.

Starting with the Preds as an assistant GM in 1998, the franchise’s first season in the NHL, through 2006, Shero was one of former Predators General Manager David Poile’s closest confidants. Shero was in attendance for Poile’s induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame last November, something he simply wouldn't have missed.

Poile reflected on Shero’s life Wednesday morning upon hearing the news, and there’s one thing that instantly came to mind.

“He made me laugh every day,” Poile said of Shero. “He made a long day of work very enjoyable. The first thing when you see him is that smile - a huge smile. He was always upbeat, always had a ton of energy that he brought to our organization, to our team. Work is hard enough as it is, so you’ve got to have some fun along the way, and Ray brought that in spades every day.”