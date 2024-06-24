Potential Preds: Five Draft Prospects Nashville Could Select at 22nd Overall

First Round of 2024 NHL Draft Set for Friday at 6 p.m. CT at Sphere in Las Vegas

Jiricek
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

The 2024 NHL Draft presented by Upper Deck arrives this week and with it the next glimpses of the Nashville Predators’ future. 

With nine picks in this year’s draft - all but one of which land in the first four rounds - Predators General Manager Barry Trotz has a golden opportunity to add some high-end talent to a prospect pool already brimming with bright, young players. 

Of course, all eyes will naturally be on Nashville’s first-round selection, which falls at 22nd overall - a position the Predators have never picked at before.

Below are just a few of the names the Predators could call when they take the stage at Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday evening.

Jiricek NSH

D - Adam Jiricek

2024 NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 4th Among European Skaters

Height/Weight: 6’2”, 167 lbs

Most Recent Team: HC Plzen, Czechia

Born: June 28, 2006 in Plzen, Czechia

The highest-ranked player on this list, Adam Jiricek embodies the two-way, mobile style the Predators are looking for on the blue line.

A skilled skater for his size with a strong hockey IQ, Jiricek excels in getting the puck up ice and generating plays. In 2022-23, he led all Czech U20 blueliners in goals after 41 games, and added 17 assists. His three assists in five games at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup helped his native Czechia to a silver medal as well.

Jiricek has also shown to be a fearless physical player, and if he fills out his 167-pound frame - which he’s more than likely to do before he sees NHL action - he could be an intimidating, well-rounded presence on defense.

Despite a draft season fraught with injury and capped by a meager stat line (one assist in 19 games), the younger brother of 2022 sixth overall pick David Jiricek is still projected to go in the first round.

If he’s still on the table by the time Nashville makes their first-round selection, Jiricek could make for a great defensive addition to the Predators prospect pool.

Nygard

RW - Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

2024 NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 5th Among European Skaters

Height/Weight: 6’1”, 207 lbs

Most Recent Team: Mora IK, HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden)

Born: October 5, 2005 in Oslo, Norway

Forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard could become the highest-drafted Norwegian player in NHL history and the first player from his country to be taken in the first round.

While Brandsegg-Nygard has established a reputation as a gritty, heavy-hitting power forward, it's his elite shot that’s made him a truly compelling draft prospect and earned him a fifth-place ranking among European skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s final pre-draft report.

Though his production doesn’t immediately turn heads - he put up 18 points (8g-10a) in 41 games last season - his experience playing well above his age level puts him far ahead of the curve. First playing big minutes against adults in HockeyAllsvenskan - Swedish ice hockey’s second-highest league - Nygard then put up five points (3g-2a) in seven games at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he skated as the tournament’s third-youngest player.

Considered one of the best prospects to come out of Norway in years, Brandsegg-Nygard could fit right in to the Predators’ offense-first system with his ability to win puck battles, create plays and - thanks to his skilled shot - score goals.

Hage

C - Michael Hage

2024 NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 10th Among North American Skaters

Height/Weight: 6’1”, 188 lbs

Most Recent Team: Chicago Steel, USHL

Born: April 14, 2006 in Mississauga, Ontario

The Predators could land a skilled center in Michael Hage, who’s become known for his elite skating and playmaking abilities off the rush in the United States Hockey League.

In his first full-length USHL campaign in 2023-24, Hage led the Chicago Steel in points (75), goals (33) and assists (42) after 54 contests, then shared the lead in each category (2g-2a-4pts) through a brief, two-game postseason. For his efforts, Hage was named to the USHL’s First All-Star Team.

Hage has committed to play for the University of Michigan this upcoming season, so the Predators wouldn’t see him for some time if they call his name at 22nd overall. Still, it’s hard not to like what Hage brings to the table, and it’s easy to see him becoming another dazzling offensive prospect in the Predators system.

Boisvert

C - Sacha Boisvert

2024 NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 16th Among North American Skaters

Height/Weight: 6’2”, 183 lbs

Most Recent Team: Muskegon Lumberjacks, USHL

Born: March 17, 2006 in Trois-Rivières, Québec

Another skilled centerman, Sacha Boisvert’s goal-scoring abilities became well known during his sophomore USHL campaign with the Muskegon Lumberjacks, and earned him a late first-round projection from NHL Central Scouting ahead of this year’s draft.

Finishing second among his teammates in goals (36) and points (68) after 61 contests, Boisvert’s elite playmaking abilities and lethal shot, whether in tight or at a distance, were on full display on a nightly basis.

Boisvert proved a more-than-effective component on the power play as well, leading his teammates with 14 power-play goals.

Committed to the University of North Dakota for the 2024-25 season, Boisvert could be an intriguing prospect to follow should the Predators select him at 22nd overall.

Beaudoin

C - Cole Beaudoin

2024 NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 25th Among North American Skaters

Height/Weight: 6’2”, 210 lbs

Most Recent Team: Barrie Colts, OHL

Born: April 24, 2006 in Kanata, Ontario

He may be the lowest-ranked player on this list, but that’s no reason to shrug Barrie Colts center Cole Beaudoin off.

Named the OHL Eastern Conference’s hardest worker, top penalty killer and second-best defensive forward in the league’s 2023-24 coaches poll, Beaudoin has earned a reputation as a hard-nosed, relentless forward with a knack for scoring - the kind the Predators would love to get their hands on.

Beaudoin lived up to his hard-working identity at the 2024 NHL Scouting Combine, ranking first in aerobic fitness test duration, first in bench press and third in pull-ups.

In his draft season, Beaudoin served as alternate captain and tallied 62 points (28g-34a) in 67 games, tied for second most among his teammates. He picked up some hardware on the world stage, too - his six-point, five-game showing at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and his four points in seven games at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship helped his native Canada to the gold medal in both tournaments.

Factor his 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame into the picture, and Beaudoin could be one to watch for the Predators at 22nd overall.

