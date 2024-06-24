Potential Preds: Five Draft Prospects Nashville Could Select at 22nd Overall

The 2024 NHL Draft presented by Upper Deck arrives this week and with it the next glimpses of the Nashville Predators’ future.

With nine picks in this year’s draft - all but one of which land in the first four rounds - Predators General Manager Barry Trotz has a golden opportunity to add some high-end talent to a prospect pool already brimming with bright, young players.

Of course, all eyes will naturally be on Nashville’s first-round selection, which falls at 22nd overall - a position the Predators have never picked at before.

Below are just a few of the names the Predators could call when they take the stage at Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday evening.

Remember, Smashville can catch all the action on ESPN/ESPN+ at or at the Predators 2024 NHL Draft Watch Party at Draft Picks Restaurant & Bar inside of Ford Ice Center Bellevue on Friday, June 28 starting at 6 p.m. CT.