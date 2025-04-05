Predators Reassign Ozzy Wiesblatt to Milwaukee (AHL)

Forward Ranks Second in Assists (23), Third in Points (37) and Tied for Third in Goals (14) With Admirals

GettyImages-2203966643
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (April 5, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Ozzy Wiesblatt (WYZ-blat) to Milwaukee (AHL).

Smashville Loyal re-invents season-ticket memberships into an exclusive loyalty experience featuring tenure-based benefits designed to reward your commitment with all-encompassing experiences that go beyond hockey! Place your initial payment to become Smashville Loyal today and receive early access to the first seat selection event for 2025-26 Nashville Predators season ticket plans on Thursday, April 10. To join now, call 615-770-7800 or visit NashvillePredators.com.

News Feed

Predators Sign Magnus Chrona to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Wood Eager to Learn, Grown With Preds as Season Winds Down

Preds Conclude Road Trip With Loss to Stars

Predators Recall Ozzy Wiesblatt From Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Preds at Stars, April 3

Predators Sign Cole O'Hara to a Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract Beginning in 2025-26

Preds Conclude Back-to-Back Set With Loss to Blue Jackets

GAME DAY: Preds at Blue Jackets, April 1

Predators Begin Road Trip With Loss to Flyers

Smashville Goes Animated – A Full FAQ Guide to the HOCKEYVERSE 

Predators Assign Hiroki Gojsic, Kalan Lind to Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Preds at Flyers, March 31

Preds Conclude Homestand With Loss to Golden Knights

Predators Sign Matthew Wood to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

GAME DAY: Golden Knights vs. Preds, March 29

'Music City Hockey in Smashville' Animated Program Set to Present the Preds Like Never Before

Preds Fall to Blues to Conclude Season Series With Division Rival

Bridgestone Arena Ranks 11th in United States for Gross Revenue With Over 146,000 Tickets Sold