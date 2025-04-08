Predators Reassign Kieffer Bellows, Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL)

Admirals Own a 36-21-5-6 Record (83 points), Sit First in AHL’s Central Division

By Press Release
Nashville, Tenn. (April 8, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Kieffer Bellows and defenseman Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL).

The Admirals own a 36-21-5-6 record (83 points), sit first in the AHL’s Central Division and have clinched a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. Milwaukee travels to Iowa tomorrow night for their last road game of the regular season.

