GAME DAY: Islanders vs. Preds, April 8

A two-game homestand concludes tonight for the Nashville Predators as they welcome the New York Islanders to Bridgestone Arena for a 7 p.m. CT puck drop. This evening’s contest is the second and final meeting between the two clubs this season, and it’s also the last outing against an Eastern Conference opponent for the Preds on the campaign.

Just five games remain in the regular season for the Predators, and while the scoreboard hasn’t fallen their way in the past six tries, Nashville continues to put forth largely satisfactory efforts. Now, they’ll look to continue to build their game with just over one week to play.

“[These are] the dog days of the season, when you're in the spot we're in, and we’ve got to find a way to bring energy into the rink,” Preds forward Michael McCarron said following Sunday’s loss. “There's a lot of young guys in here that are fighting for jobs next year, and a lot of us that want to create a good culture in here, and it starts with some good work and a good attitude coming in every day. I know it's cliche, but coming here with a bad attitude, it's only going to get worse. So, [we’ve] just kind of got to show up every day and do your job, so to say, and try to have fun with it.”

Predators forward Matthew Wood made his NHL debut on Sunday night in Nashville’s 2-1 loss to Montreal, and the rookie was impressive in his first showing.

“It was a great opportunity, and really, really fortunate that I was able to experience that,” Wood said. “I think after the first period, I was a lot less nervous, and it was fun.”

Nashville held a practice with limited participation on Monday with Jonathan Marchessault (lower body, day-to-day) among the participants. Nashville scratched forward Jakub Vrana against the Canadiens, while both Colton Sissons (week-to-week) and Marchessault (day-to-day) remained out with lower-body injuries. Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette remains away from the team to tend to family matters.

The Good Guys:

Steven Stamkos recorded Nashville’s lone goal on Sunday against the Canadiens. Filip Forsberg continues to lead the club with 29 goals and 70 points, followed by Marchessault (19g-30a) with 49 points, and then Stamkos with 25 goals and 47 points. Juuse Saros, who took the loss on Sunday, is 18-30-6 in net; Justus Annunen is 14-14-1.

The Opposition:

The Islanders have won two in a row, including a 4-1 victory over Washington on Sunday, a game that saw Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin become the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer. Bo Horvat (26g-27a) leads New York with 53 points, followed by Anders Lee with 27 goals and 51 points, and Kyle Palmieri with 23 goals and 47 points. Ilya Sorokin is 29-23-6 in net; Marcus Hogberg is 2-4-1.

All-Time Meetings:

The Predators are 23-10-3 all-time against the Islanders, including a 13-4-1 mark in Tennessee. Nashville has won each of the last five meetings at Bridgestone Arena and is 8-2-0 in the last 10 versus the Isles.

The Predators have earned at least a point in 14 of their last 16 meetings with the Islanders (12-3-1). Nashville’s only 3-on-5 goal in franchise history came against the Islanders on Oct. 15, 2002 (Karlis Skrastins).

Notables Versus New York:

Predators General Manager Barry Trotz served as the Head Coach for the New York Islanders from 2018-22. He led New York to back-to-back Eastern Conference Final appearances in 2019 and 2020. Trotz won the Jack Adams Award with the Islanders in 2019, given to the NHL’s top head coach.

Steven Stamkos has tallied 46 points (22g-24a) in his career against the Islanders. On his run to back-to-back Stanley Cups (2019 and 2020), his team defeated the Islanders both times in the Eastern Conference Final, with Stamkos tallying four points (2g-2a) in seven games in 2020.

Filip Forsberg has 16 points (8g-8a) in 19 career games against the Islanders, including points in eight of his last 12 games (6g-5a).

Milestone Watch:

Ryan O’Reilly is one goal from 300 in his NHL career.

Brady Skjei is three assists from 200 in his NHL career.

Michael McCarron is three games from 300 in his NHL career.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for tonight’s game begins at 6:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side.

Voice of the Predators Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)