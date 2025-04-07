Wood Impresses in NHL Debut as Professional Career Begins With Preds

Sure, a victory for the Predators in Matthew Wood’s NHL debut was the desired outcome, but the final result on Sunday night in Nashville didn’t keep the rookie from flashing a few smiles after achieving what most hockey players only dream of doing.

Exactly 648 days since Wood’s name was called by the Preds when they selected him 15th overall during the 2023 NHL Draft - which was held at Bridgestone Arena, no less - the British Columbia, Canada, native was back in the same building, only this time he was lacing up skates.

As is customary for fresh-faced rookies in their inaugural showing in the League, Wood led the Predators out to the ice and took a few solo laps for all to see, including his parents, siblings, girlfriend and other guests, some of whom also donned his Gold No. 52 jersey.

And from there, he certainly didn’t look out of place.

Wood registered one shot on goal and took 20 shifts in 13:14 of ice time as he skated predominantly on a line with Michael McCarron and Cole Smith. The now-former Minnesota Golden Gopher also saw some time on Nashville’s second power-play unit, and he made a number of quality passes to teammates while buzzing around the net on a few occasions.

So, how was it to have a whirlwind few days that started with meeting the team on the road in Dallas culminating with officially putting his name into the NHL ledger?

“It was a great opportunity, and really, really fortunate that I was able to experience that,” Wood said minutes after Nashville’s 2-1 defeat to Montreal was final. “I think after the first period, I was a lot less nervous, and it was fun.”

“I was impressed,” Predators Assistant Coach Todd Richards said of Wood. “Coming out of…[recently] playing some college hockey [with Minnesota], you don't know what to expect at times, and I thought he showed very well tonight. It's a real encouraging sign. He has the ability to make some little plays, and he had some good looks. As far as creating offense, he had some good looks himself, as far as shooting the puck. So, I thought it was a really good first game for him, to kind of test the waters of the NHL.”

Wood, who stands 6-foot-5 without skates, is accustomed to being the tallest guy on the ice most nights. But on Sunday, his trio of McCarron, who stands 6-foot-6, and Smith, no slouch at 6-foot-3, combined for a number of impressive shifts that could have easily culminated with the puck in the back of the net.

“There's not too many guys as tall as McCarron in college,” Wood grinned. “They're obviously really great players. They work really hard, and we had a lot of fun out there. I really enjoyed playing with those guys.”

“I thought he was great,” McCarron said of his new linemate. “I thought he made some really good plays, some plays that you don't really see a rookie make, some poised plays. You can only see he is only going to get better, too. It’s his first game, and he's already making those types of plays. He’s got some great talent.”