Predators Sign Cole O'Hara to a Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract Beginning in 2025-26

Nashville, Tenn. (April 2, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Cole O’Hara to a two-year, entry level contract that will begin in the 2025-26 season.

O’Hara, 22 (6/20/02), completed his junior season of collegiate hockey on Saturday as UMass Amherst fell to Western Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the nation’s top college hockey player, was a finalist for Hockey East Player of the Year and earned a spot on the Hockey East First All-Star Team. In 40 games this season, the 6-foot, 187-pound forward recorded career highs in goals (22), assists (29) and points (51), leading the Minutemen in each category; he also is tied for sixth among all NCAA skaters in points. O’Hara posted a program-record 13-game point streak from Jan. 18-March 7 (13g-9a), tallied at least a point in 31 of his 40 appearances this season and recorded 13 multi-point outings, including two four-point performances. O’Hara closed out his three-year career at UMass Amherstwith 86 points (33g-53a) in 109 games.

Originally drafted by the Predators in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native spent two seasons with the USHL's Tri-City Storm from 2020-22, posting 110 points (39g-65a) in 107 games, before enrolling in college.

