Predators Recall Ozzy Wiesblatt From Milwaukee (AHL)

Forward Ranks Second in Assists (23), Third in Points (37) and Tied for Third in Goals (14) With Admirals

GettyImages-2192703069
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (April 3, 2025) - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Ozzy Wiesblatt (WYZ-blat) from Milwaukee (AHL).

Wiesblatt, 23 (3/9/02), made his NHL debut with Nashville on Jan. 3 at Vancouver and played the following night in Calgary. He is second in assists (23), third in points (37), and tied for third in goals (14) on Milwaukee through 61 games in 2024-25. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward has points in three of his last four outings (3a) and recorded his first career “Gordie Howe Hat Trick” with a goal, an assist and a fighting major on Feb. 25 vs. Lehigh Valley. Originally selected by San Jose in the first round (31st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Wiesblatt has helped Milwaukee, which currently is second in the AHL’s Central Division, qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

This is Wiesblatt’s second campaign in the Nashville organization – after being loaned to Milwaukee from San Jose in March 2024, he recorded six points (1g-5a) in 16 appearances, and an additional nine points (2g-7a) in 15 playoff games, to help the Admirals reach the Western Conference Final. In 162 career games at the AHL level with Milwaukee and San Jose, he owns 72 points (26g-46a) and 176 penalty minutes.

Smashville Loyal re-invents season-ticket memberships into an exclusive loyalty experience featuring tenure-based benefits designed to reward your commitment with all-encompassing experiences that go beyond hockey! Place your initial payment to become Smashville Loyal today and receive early access to the first seat selection event for 2025-26 Nashville Predators season ticket plans on Thursday, April 10. To join now, call 615-770-7800 or visit NashvillePredators.com.

News Feed

GAME DAY: Preds at Stars, April 3

Predators Sign Cole O'Hara to a Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract Beginning in 2025-26

Preds Conclude Back-to-Back Set With Loss to Blue Jackets

GAME DAY: Preds at Blue Jackets, April 1

Predators Begin Road Trip With Loss to Flyers

Smashville Goes Animated – A Full FAQ Guide to the HOCKEYVERSE 

Predators Assign Hiroki Gojsic, Kalan Lind to Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Preds at Flyers, March 31

Preds Conclude Homestand With Loss to Golden Knights

Predators Sign Matthew Wood to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

GAME DAY: Golden Knights vs. Preds, March 29

'Music City Hockey in Smashville' Animated Program Set to Present the Preds Like Never Before

Preds Fall to Blues to Conclude Season Series With Division Rival

Bridgestone Arena Ranks 11th in United States for Gross Revenue With Over 146,000 Tickets Sold

GAME DAY: Blues vs. Preds, March 27

Preds Prospect, Hobey Baker Finalist Develops Into One of College Hockey's Top Players

Saros, Evangelista Lead Preds to Victory Over Hurricanes

GAME DAY: Preds at Hurricanes, March 25