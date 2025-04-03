Predators Recall Ozzy Wiesblatt From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (April 3, 2025) - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Ozzy Wiesblatt (WYZ-blat) from Milwaukee (AHL).

Wiesblatt, 23 (3/9/02), made his NHL debut with Nashville on Jan. 3 at Vancouver and played the following night in Calgary. He is second in assists (23), third in points (37), and tied for third in goals (14) on Milwaukee through 61 games in 2024-25. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward has points in three of his last four outings (3a) and recorded his first career “Gordie Howe Hat Trick” with a goal, an assist and a fighting major on Feb. 25 vs. Lehigh Valley. Originally selected by San Jose in the first round (31st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Wiesblatt has helped Milwaukee, which currently is second in the AHL’s Central Division, qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

This is Wiesblatt’s second campaign in the Nashville organization – after being loaned to Milwaukee from San Jose in March 2024, he recorded six points (1g-5a) in 16 appearances, and an additional nine points (2g-7a) in 15 playoff games, to help the Admirals reach the Western Conference Final. In 162 career games at the AHL level with Milwaukee and San Jose, he owns 72 points (26g-46a) and 176 penalty minutes.

