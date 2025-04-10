Preds, Nissan Host Smashville Seminar to Give TSU Students One-of-a-Kind Experience in Hockey

The first week of March was a busy one at Bridgestone Arena as members of the Nashville Predators organization, in collaboration with Nissan, came together to host the second annual Smashville Seminar for Human Performance and Sport Science (HPSS) students at Tennessee State University.

An initiative that started during the 2023-2024 season, the Smashville Seminar was held at Bridgestone Arena with the intention of increasing local students’ understanding of the game of hockey, and more importantly, the practices that go into the business side of the Sports and Entertainment industry.

Over the span of five days, 22 HPSS students were involved in over 30 sessions hosted by Nashville Predators Executive Leadership, Department Heads, General Managers, corporate partners (Nissan), trainers, support and game night staff. These sessions were filled with context and business acumen as it pertains to each presenter's area of expertise. The Smashville Seminar is intended to be fun, hands-on learning, and the educational content also has to be strong as students receive college credit for their participation.

TSU student highlights included the opportunity to shadow staff members during the Nashville Predators vs. Seattle Kraken game, skate on Bridgestone Arena home ice, volunteer with the Community Resource Center as part of the Nashville Predators Foundation Hearts of Gold initiative and more.

Offering one-of-a-kind networking opportunities, behind-the-scenes tours and insights into the industry, the Smashville Seminar has become a highly-sought after experience for HPSS students at TSU.

“The Smashville Seminar, rooted in the Nashville Predators' 'GUIDER' initiative, represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our students,” Department Chair Dr. Jason Smith said. “Students are carefully selected based on their academic performance and career aspirations. They enjoy exclusive access to Predators leadership, including [CEO] Sean Henry, [President and Chief Operating Officer] Michelle Kennedy and [General Manager] Barry Trotz…creating a truly memorable and educational experience.”

A shared desire between the Nashville Predators and TSU to connect students with industry professionals outside of the classroom has blossomed into a beautiful partnership that is actively serving HPSS students, helping them gain confidence before joining the Sports and Entertainment workforce.

“Honestly, the best part is seeing the looks on students’ faces when they realize, ‘I can do this,’” Interim VP of Academic Affairs at TSU Robbie Melton said. “Watching them light up during conversations, hearing them talk about what they learned and seeing their excitement about what’s next—that’s what it’s all about. This seminar isn’t just about one week or one event—it’s about giving students something they’ll carry with them for the rest of their lives.”

It’s no secret the Predators have various initiatives to increase the connection between the team and Music City. The Smashville Seminar is an organization-wide partnership that continues to be a favorite among the Preds front office participants. This engagement has produced a strong initiative that the Preds and TSU expect to continue for years to come, all for the benefit of students.

“The community has been a key pillar of the Nashville Predators organization since day one of the team's existence,” Preds Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Amy Bratten said. “We said yes to a continued partnership with the Human Performance and Sport Science department at TSU because their professors are passionate Preds fans who want to share their fandom with students and we have opportunities within the industry to share… As the TSU Tigers continue to grow their own hockey programming on campus, it's a natural tie to highlight all that has been built over the years and how students can be involved.

“We are beyond grateful to the Predators for making this happen,” Melton said. “They didn’t just create a seminar—they created an opportunity for students to dream bigger and see what’s possible. It means so much to us that they care about investing in the next generation and giving students the tools to succeed. You can tell this is more than just a program to them—it’s a way to give back and help shape the future. We’re incredibly lucky to have a partner like the Predators who believe in our students as much as we do.”