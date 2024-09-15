Sydney Harris & Sarah Buckner Paving the Way for Female Officials at Predators Rookie Showcase

As the officials for Game One of the Nashville Predators Rookie Showcase skated out onto the playing surface at Ford Ice Center Bellevue on Friday, two bands of purple breaking through the usual grid of black and white stripes immediately caught the eye.

The official color of the Professional Women’s Hockey League, the unique hue belonged to Sydney Harris, one of two female officials helping call this weekend’s showcase.

For Harris, who has already worked games at the PWHL and IIHF U18 level, the chance to work an NHL-caliber event was almost too good to be true.

“I couldn’t even sleep last night,” Harris said before the game. “It was crazy.”

Opportunities like Harris' are becoming more and more common. As interest in the player’s side of hockey has grown among women over the years, so too has the interest in officiating.

That interest has been given the attention it deserves.

“We feel it's very important for the inclusion and the development of female officials within the game, so we've been using female officials in NHL rookie tournaments for the past four years now,” NHL Director of Scouting and Development Al Kimmel said. “It's an opportunity for us to identify up-and-coming female officials from across North America and submerse them into a professional atmosphere, to give them a sense of the intensity and the caliber of play and to evaluate their skills and potentially use them throughout the season in the American Hockey League or other amateur leagues across North America.”

This weekend, NHL rookie tournaments spanning the continent - from Penticton, B.C. to Buffalo, N.Y. - will indeed feature at least one female official.

In Nashville, there are two.

Joining Harris on the ice is Sarah Buckner, a legend of the black and white stripes among up-and-coming officiating circles.

“She is one of the coolest people ever, but I have never actually got to spend a large amount of time with her,” Harris said. “It's all just word of mouth. I had just finished playing, and Buckner was already sort of in the middle of officiating, like she was on some high level IIHF stuff. She was one of those officials that when you're going to all those camps to get your license, you hear about. She's very good at what she does.”