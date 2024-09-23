Stamkos Scores in Preseason Debut, Preds Drop Two in Florida

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Steven Stamkos scored in his debut for the Nashville Predators in a 6-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in a split-squad game at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Sunday.

Stamkos scored a power-play goal at 16:03 of the third period to make it 6-2.

The 34-year-old forward signed a four-year, $32 million contract ($8 million average annual value) with Nashville on July 1 after playing his first 16 NHL seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Sam Reinhart, Adam Boqvist, Josh Davies and Patrick Giles each had a goal and an assist, and Gustav Forsling and Jesper Boqvist scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky and Chris Driedger combined to make 24 saves.

Jesper Boqvist, who was making his Florida debut after signing a one-year contract on July 1, scored on an assist from his brother Adam Boqvist, who also played his first game for the Panthers after signing a one-year contract this offseason.

Jake Lucchini scored for the Predators. Scott Wedgewood allowed four goals in the first period, including three on the power play, in his Nashville debut after signing a two-year contract. He allowed a total of six goals on 23 shots. Jakub Milota made one save in relief.

Reinhart gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 4:34 of the first period, scoring on the power play.

Davies extended it to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 7:36.

Jesper Boqvist pushed it to 3-0 on the power play at 14:46 before Forsling made it 4-0 at 16:15.

Lucchini cut it to 4-1 at 17:53.

Giles made it 5-1 at 16:40 of the second period, and Adam Boqvist extended it to 6-1 at 10:22 of the third period.

Oilers 3, Jets 2: Defenseman Cam Dineen scored for Edmonton at 1:17 of the 3-on-3 overtime to give the Oilers the win at Rogers Place in Edmonton in their first preseason game since losing Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Forwards Sam O'Reilly and Raphael Lavoie scored for Edmonton and David Gustafsson and Dominic Toninato scored for Winnipeg.

Gustafsson scored on a tip on the first shot of the game to give the Jets a 1-0 lead, 17 seconds into the first period. O’Reilly tied it 1-1 at 3:23.

Lavoie scored on the power play at 9:07 of the third period to give Edmonton a 2-1 lead and Toninato scored 10 seconds later to tie it 2-2.

Oilers goalie Olivier Rodrigue made six saves before being replaced by Collin Delia at 14:38 of the second period. Delia made 11 saves. Jets goalie Eric Comrie played the entire game and made 25 saves.

Panthers 3, Predators 2: The Florida Panthers played their first game since winning the Stanley Cup in a split-squad game at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.

The Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final for their first championship since joining the NHL for the 1993-94 season.

It was the preseason debut for each team.

Sam Bennett, Hunter St. Martin and Rasmus Asplund scored, and Spencer Knight stopped all 19 shots he faced for Florida.

Cole Smith and Joakim Kemell scored, and Matt Murray and Ethan Haider combined to make 20 saves for Nashville.

The Panthers took a 2-0 lead with second-period goals from Bennett and St. Martin 1:31 apart.

Asplund put them ahead 3-0 at 11:23.

Smith cut it to 3-1 with a tip-in past Cooper Black (five saves) at 6:35 of the third period. Kemell made it 3-2 at 13:44.

Flyers 6, Capitals 2: Matvei Michkov had two assists in his NHL debut for the Philadelphia Flyers against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The 19-year-old forward and No. 7 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft signed his entry-level contract July 1 after his contract with SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League was terminated.

Joel Farabee had a goal and three assists, Morgan Frost had two goals and an assist, and Bobby Brink scored twice for the Flyers. Jett Luchanko had two assists and Ivan Fedotovand Carson Bjarnason combined for 19 saves.

Andrew Cristall and Ivan Miroshnichenko scored for the Capitals. Hunter Shepard and Clay Stevenson totaled 22 saves.

It was the preseason debut for each team.

Brink's goal 4:00 into the first period gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead. Michkov had the primary assist when Frost scored to make it 2-0 at 16:44.

Cristall cut it to 2-1 at 17:20.

Farabee put Philadelphia ahead 3-1 at 10:22 of the second period. Miroshnichenko made it 3-2 at 18:35.

Brink scored again to put the Flyers ahead 4-2 at 5:37 of the third period. Luchanko, Philadelphia's first-round pick (No. 13) in the 2024 NHL Draft, assisted on each of Brink's goals.

Olle Lycksell pushed it to 5-2 at 6:51.

Frost scored his second goal at 12:00 for the 6-2 final.

Recap: Flyers @ Capitals 9.22.24

Rangers 3, Bruins 2: Filip Chytil had a goal and an assist for the New York Rangers in their win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston.

Victor Mancini had a goal and an assist, and Alex Belzile scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Rangers. Louis Domingue and Dylan Garand combined to make 26 saves.

Cole Koepke and Trevor Kuntar scored for the Bruins. Brandon Bussi and Michael DiPietro totaled 19 saves.

It was the preseason debut for each team.

Koepke gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 1:34 of the first period with a netfront goal off a rebound.

Mancini tied it 1-1 at 10:23 before Chytil gave New York a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 18:47.

Kuntar tied it 2-2 at 12:33 of the second period on an assist from Patrick Brown.

Belzile put the Rangers ahead 3-2 at 4:46 of the third on the rush.

Recap: Rangers @ Bruins 9.22.24

