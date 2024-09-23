Stamkos Scores in Preseason Debut, Preds Drop Two in Florida

Steven Stamkos scored in his debut for the Nashville Predators in a 6-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in a split-squad game at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Sunday.

Stamkos scored a power-play goal at 16:03 of the third period to make it 6-2.

The 34-year-old forward signed a four-year, $32 million contract ($8 million average annual value) with Nashville on July 1 after playing his first 16 NHL seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Sam Reinhart, Adam Boqvist, Josh Davies and Patrick Giles each had a goal and an assist, and Gustav Forsling and Jesper Boqvist scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky and Chris Driedger combined to make 24 saves.

Jesper Boqvist, who was making his Florida debut after signing a one-year contract on July 1, scored on an assist from his brother Adam Boqvist, who also played his first game for the Panthers after signing a one-year contract this offseason.

Jake Lucchini scored for the Predators. Scott Wedgewood allowed four goals in the first period, including three on the power play, in his Nashville debut after signing a two-year contract. He allowed a total of six goals on 23 shots. Jakub Milota made one save in relief.

Reinhart gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 4:34 of the first period, scoring on the power play.

Davies extended it to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 7:36.

Jesper Boqvist pushed it to 3-0 on the power play at 14:46 before Forsling made it 4-0 at 16:15.

Lucchini cut it to 4-1 at 17:53.

Giles made it 5-1 at 16:40 of the second period, and Adam Boqvist extended it to 6-1 at 10:22 of the third period.