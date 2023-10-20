Smith Scores Twice as Preds Earn 4-1 Win Over Rangers

PREDS STANDOUTS

Cole World: Thursday marked the first multi-goal game of Smith’s NHL career and only his second multi-point game; he last recorded two points (2a) against St. Louis on Oct. 27, 2022. McCarron, skating in his season debut, added an assist on Smith’s first goal of the night.

Power Up: O’Reilly’s second-period tally was his second goal of the season and gave the Predators a power-play goal in back-to-back games. Evangelista’s helper was his first point of the season, and Forsberg extended his team lead in assists to four.

Big Filly Style: Forsberg’s power-play tally was his first goal of the season on his 24th shot. He now leads the Predators with five points (1g-4a) through five games.

THEY SAID IT

Roman Josi on the win:

“That's a really good team, and I felt like we were pressing the whole game. In the first and second, we certainly played really well. We got in some penalty trouble, but I felt it was … a complete team game. Obviously, scoring two on the power play is huge, but I thought 5-on-5 we played great. They’re such a fast and skilled team, but we played really well.”

Smith on giving Nashville the early lead:

“It was really important, especially in a building like this. The crowd can get buzzing in here, and they thrive off of it. So we want to establish, get in on the inside, and I think on that goal we did. It was a good start for us… Besides the goal part, just to be able to contribute for the guys here and finally bury one on the breakaway here felt good. But I think any time you can put one in the back of the net and help the guys out and get a good start like that, it’s good.”

Head Coach Andrew Brunette on Nashville’s effort in the win:

“It was nice to get rewarded. We've created a lot of opportunities here in the first four games and haven't really reaped the benefits of it, and tonight we got a couple greasy ones. It was nice to see [Forsberg] get on the board with the shot on the power play. So we did a lot of good things. I really liked our game away from the puck.”

UP NEXT

The Predators return home to host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.