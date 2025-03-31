Smashville Goes Animated – A Full FAQ Guide to the HOCKEYVERSE 

You’ve never seen Smashville like this before: Bridgestone Arena is headed to the HOCKEYVERSE – an animated broadcast available on NewsChannel 5 and NHL.com and presented by Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Here’s what you need to know:

Where and how can I watch?

The full animated broadcast will be available locally on NewsChannel 5 and nationally on NHL.com/MusicCityHockey

There is also a watch party at the Factory at Franklin beginning at 5 p.m., hosted by Wayne D and DJ Battle! Bring the whole family for games, giveaways, a guest appearance from Gnash, and more.

Will the full game be animated?

Yes! You’ll see each player as an animated caricature on the ice. Max Herz and Chris Mason will also be fully animated, ready to call the game and show you around Smashville in the HOCKEYVERSE!