Smashville Goes Animated – A Full FAQ Guide to the HOCKEYVERSE 

“Music City Hockey in Smashville” Premieres April 1 at 6 p.m. - Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before Our Full, Real-Time Animated Program as We Take On the Columbus Blue Jackets

PredsAnimatedGamePreview2
By Nashville Predators
@PredsNHL

You’ve never seen Smashville like this before: Bridgestone Arena is headed to the HOCKEYVERSE – an animated broadcast available on NewsChannel 5 and NHL.com and presented by Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Here’s what you need to know:

Where and how can I watch?
The full animated broadcast will be available locally on NewsChannel 5 and nationally on NHL.com/MusicCityHockey

There is also a watch party at the Factory at Franklin beginning at 5 p.m., hosted by Wayne D and DJ Battle! Bring the whole family for games, giveaways, a guest appearance from Gnash, and more.

Will the full game be animated?
Yes! You’ll see each player as an animated caricature on the ice. Max Herz and Chris Mason will also be fully animated, ready to call the game and show you around Smashville in the HOCKEYVERSE!

Nashville_Shot02

How does that work?
Chips and cameras — the pucks have chips to track motion, and each player on the ice will wear chips in their jerseys. Combined with cameras around the arena, the technology captures game motion and player movement that is delivered as animation.

What else do you have planned?
Not only will the full game be broadcast as an animation, stay tuned for special intermission features, player Q&As, and fun moments with GNASH!

GNASH is going to be in the HOCKEYVERSE?
It wouldn’t be a party without him! GNASH is one of the big stars of Smashville in the HOCKEYVERSE – follow along as he invites his friends to the biggest party on Broadway!

Nashville_Shot03

