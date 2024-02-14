Saros Makes Season-High 43 Saves as Predators Fall to Devils, 4-2

Juuse Saros stood tall in net, turning away 43 shots for a season high, but the Nashville Predators were ultimately stung by the New Jersey Devils, falling by a 4-2 final at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

“They were the faster team out there,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “They won more battles, and it's frustrating. It's really frustrating because we’re in no position to get out-battled and out-worked like that. I just thought they were faster. Juuse kept us in it, but at the end of day we got what we deserved.”

“It's frustrating,” Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I don't know how many games we've let points fly away in the last five minutes, the last 13 seconds. We're hard-headed, I guess… The only reason [the score] was where it was that Juice played unbelievable. They were way more desperate than we were for some reason. They played the night before, but they had more energy than we had. So, there's a lot of things that were extremely disappointing.”

The result moves Nashville to 27-24-2 on the campaign and 14-14-0 at home.

QUICK HITS

A Season High for Saros

With his season-high performance on Tuesday, Saros kept his team close to New Jersey on the scoreboard, stopping all 22 of the Devils’ shots in the first period alone.

“He was great,” forward Tommy Novak said. “He made so many big saves, especially in the first. And to come out of that with no goals was amazing.”