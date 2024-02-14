Saros Makes Season-High 43 Saves as Predators Fall to Devils, 4-2

Nashville Moves to 27-24-2, Concludes Three-Game Homestand on Thursday Against Dallas

NJD Capper
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest

Juuse Saros stood tall in net, turning away 43 shots for a season high, but the Nashville Predators were ultimately stung by the New Jersey Devils, falling by a 4-2 final at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

“They were the faster team out there,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “They won more battles, and it's frustrating. It's really frustrating because we’re in no position to get out-battled and out-worked like that. I just thought they were faster. Juuse kept us in it, but at the end of day we got what we deserved.”

“It's frustrating,” Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I don't know how many games we've let points fly away in the last five minutes, the last 13 seconds. We're hard-headed, I guess… The only reason [the score] was where it was that Juice played unbelievable. They were way more desperate than we were for some reason. They played the night before, but they had more energy than we had. So, there's a lot of things that were extremely disappointing.”

The result moves Nashville to 27-24-2 on the campaign and 14-14-0 at home. 

QUICK HITS

A Season High for Saros

With his season-high performance on Tuesday, Saros kept his team close to New Jersey on the scoreboard, stopping all 22 of the Devils’ shots in the first period alone.

“He was great,” forward Tommy Novak said. “He made so many big saves, especially in the first. And to come out of that with no goals was amazing.”

Still, the Predators felt they put far too much stress on their netminder.

“It's just one of those things where we do have two great goalies,” Cody Glass said. “But we don't want to take advantage of them too much.”

The loss moved Saros to 20-20-2 on the campaign.

Power Play Stays Positive

Ryan O’Reilly’s 12th power-play goal of the season was Nashville’s third on the man-advantage in their last two outings.

Before Saturday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes, which saw Nashville cash in twice on the man-advantage, the Predators had gone five games and 20 opportunities without converting.

“They were moving the puck pretty well and I think it had some pace to it,” Brunette said. “A lot of times we get a little lethargic and a little slow. I thought we moved, we attacked, we retreated, we attacked. They did a lot of things we talked about and they got rewarded. That put us in a really good spot to start the game, and we just didn't keep that momentum.”

82 & 8

Despite the result, Novak and Glass proved bright spots for Nashville on Tuesday. 

Novak’s second-period goal was his 10th of the season and his second in as many games. The goal additionally extended Novak’s point streak to four games (2g-3a).

With assists on O’Reilly and Novak’s goals, Glass recorded his first multi-point game of the season. The forward now has three points (3a) in his last five outings.

“I think [Glass] is feeling it a little bit and you're kind of happy for him,” Brunette said. “He kind of got rewarded, and missed a great opportunity to tie the game that I'm sure he’d be a little upset with. But it’s a positive. I think him and Tommy are kind of getting out of their funk a little bit. I thought they had good chemistry together. They were two of the guys that were going tonight and it's fun to see them get going because we're going to need the pair down the stretch.”

UP NEXT

The Predators continue their three-game homestand on Thursday when they face the Central Division rival Dallas Stars. Click here to get tickets.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT with the game set to broadcast on ESPN+/Hulu, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES

  • With an assist on O’Reilly’s PPG, Josi extended his point streak to four games (1g-6a). Nashville’s captain additionally recorded his 12th multi-point game of the season and his second in as many games assisting Novak’s second-period goal.
  • Dante Fabbro, Denis Gurianov and Kiefer Sherwood were scratched and did not skate in Tuesday’s game.

