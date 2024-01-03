Saros Earns Second Shutout of Season as Predators Defeat Blackhawks 3-0

Nashville Improves to 21-16-1, Faces Calgary at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday

By Zach Gilchriest
Juuse Saros collected his second shutout of the season and the Predators top line combined for five points (2g-3a) as Nashville defeated the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-0, at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

“It's always nice to get a win,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “We’re really happy with the win. These games aren’t easy, and [Chicago] had a tough game before, so we knew they were going to come out hard and play hard. So it was a good one to come away with.”

“It was nice to get the win back at home and good to see Juice get the shutout there - that was awesome,” Gustav Nyquist said. “It was kind of a hard game. They were checking hard and we got a little timid, maybe. We didn’t want to make a mistake since it was only 1-0. So, we didn’t love our second period, but it was good to get the job done.”

The result moves Nashville to 21-16-1 on the season and hands them their second-straight win, their third with at least a point and their first of 2024.

QUICK HITS

No Goals

If Saros’ New Year’s resolution was to be a good teammate, he got off to a pretty good start on Tuesday.

Turning away 21 shots for his second shutout of the season - and the 22nd of his career - Saros kept his focus up and his team in possession of their one-goal lead for the majority of the game.

“It’s always a bit tougher [facing less shots], but you’ve just got to try to stay as sharp as you can,” Saros said. “There might be a chance coming after 10 minutes of no work. So, you just try to stay sharp.”

“I’m proud of him,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “There's been a lot of games lately that he hasn't gotten a lot, like in the Detroit game, and then we take a penalty and he gets nine or 12 attempts in a minute. As a goalie that's really hard to do and kind of hard to stay in the game, and then you get peppered. And I thought tonight he hung in there. I've been getting to know him a little bit better and I can kind of tell by the way he moves in the net that he's dialed in and I thought he was dialed in tonight.”

No Shots

Of Chicago’s 21 shots on goal Tuesday, none of them came from Blackhawks points leader and rookie superstar Connor Bedard, who was smothered by Nashville’s defense for 60 minutes.

“It’s easier said than done,” Brunette said. “I thought for the most part we nullified a little bit of their rush game, which they're really good at. And the PK did a great job when he was on the ice by limiting his time and space.”

“I think every time you have a guy like that, you pay a little extra awareness to him,” Josi said. “He's obviously an unbelievable talent, and he's been having a great year… It’s unbelievable some of the things he does out there. So there's definitely heightened awareness when we're out there with him.”

While Bedard leads all NHL rookies in goals (15), he has yet to register one against the Predators.

Gus Bus Keeps Rolling

With his first period power-play goal, Nyquist extended his point streak to six games (5g-4a).

Nyquist additionally surpassed his 2022-23 point total of 27 and has now netted 29 (9g-20a) in 13 fewer games.

“He’s been effective in helping us win, that’s for sure,” linemate Ryan O’Reilly said. “He’s so fun to play with, just the smarts and the little plays he makes and the way he skates and just creates - it’s so fun to play with. And I think we’ve done a good job and it’s got to be that spark for us offensively and playing with him, he just makes it so easy out there.”

“I’m playing with two great players and we’ve been building chemistry all year,” Nyquist said. “It's been nice to be together for a long time. That helps with consistency and anticipation when we're going to be on the ice. So, credit to those guys.”

Tuesday was additionally Nyquist’s second multi-point game in his last three outings.

UP NEXT

The Predators two-game homestand concludes Thursday as the Calgary Flames arrive in Music City. Click here to buy tickets.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES

  • O’Reilly’s third period power-play goal was his 15th goal of the season and his 10th on the man-advantage. The forward additionally picked up his 17th helper of the season assisting Nyquist’s opening goal.
  • Luke Evangelista’s empty net marker was his second goal in as many games and his sixth of the season.
  • Jeremy Lauzon’s second period fighting major was his sixth of the season; Lauzon is second among all NHL skaters in fighting majors. 
  • Cole Smith led the Predators with five hits.
  • Tyson Barrie (upper body, day-to-day) and Cody Glass were scratched and did not skate in Tuesday’s game.

