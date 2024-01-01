From Steamed Vegetables to Clean Laundry, Nashville Predators Players Issue New Year's Resolutions for 2024

Happy New Year, SMASHVILLE!

2024 is upon us, and with it another 12 months of Nashville Predators hockey to look forward to, starting with a home matchup against the Central Division rival Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

After hitting the ice on New Year’s Day for a quick practice, several Preds players shared their New Year’s resolutions - one for themselves and one for the team.

So, which players are you sharing a resolution with in 2024, and which will come true for SMASHVILLE’s team in the next 12 months?

One for Me:

“Be a good teammate.” - Juuse Saros

“Less scrolling and more books.” - Kevin Lankinen

“Eat a little less. My fantasy football team name is ‘I love food,’ so everybody’s been calling me ‘I love food’ all year. So, maybe I’ve got to stop a little bit.” - Jeremy Lauzon

“Clean more. I don’t even do my own laundry.” - Cody Glass

“Learn to eat steamed vegetables, I actually don’t like them at all.” - Juuso Pärssinen

“I want to read more books, so more reading for me in 2024.” - Tommy Novak

“I’m going to call my grandparents more, and call the family more.” - Alexandre Carrier

“Less time scrolling on my phone.” - Michael McCarron

“Try to read more, maybe try getting a couple more books in.” - Kiefer Sherwood

“I’d like to drink less sugary drinks, maybe get away from the Gatorade.” - Ryan O’Reilly

“Backcheck more.” - Luke Evangelista

One for the Team:

“Make the playoffs and do some damage late in the season. Everyone counted us out and we’ve still got a ways to go.” - Kiefer Sherwood

“Make the playoffs.” - Juuse Saros

“Less losses and more wins.” - Kevin Lankinen

“Have a great start every game.” - Alexandre Carrier

“Play 60 minutes every game.” - Jeremy Lauzon

“Win a lot more.” - Ryan O’Reilly

“Win at home.” - Luke Evangelista

“Win more than lose.” - Juuso Pärssinen

“Win more battles.” - Cody Glass

“We make resolutions every day as a team.” - Tommy Novak