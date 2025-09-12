Rookie Camp Game Day: Preds at Lightning

The 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament has arrived, and the Nashville Predators rookies are in Tampa to take on the Lightning this afternoon.

The puck drops at 4 p.m. CT at AdventHealth Center Ice between the Preds and Bolts top prospects, and the game will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com.

Today’s contest is the first of three games in four days for the Preds rookies as they’ll face off once each against the Lightning, Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes in the annual tournament.

For Nashville, the goal at this time of the year is continued growth and development, but they’re not opposed to winning either. The Preds will try to do just that today with hockey finally returning to the docket after a long summer.

“It’s everyone's first game of the year, and it’s going to be a little rusty,” Preds defenseman Andrew Gibson said Thursday following the team’s only practice in Nashville before heading to Tampa. “The first 10 minutes are probably going to be a gongshow out there, but you never want to lose. I've been competitive my whole life, no matter what it is. I always want to win. So, it's going to be a big factor going into this weekend, and hopefully we win all three.”

The Preds rookies will be led once again behind the bench by the coaching staff from their AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals. Head Coach Karl Taylor, plus Assistant Coaches Greg Rallo and Matt Donovan, as well as Predators brass - including General Manager Barry Trotz - will all be on hand to get a look at some of the top talent in the Predators system.