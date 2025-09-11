Preds Rookies Ready for NHL Prospect Tournament, Eager to Showcase Skills Against Other Top Talent

For 24 young hockey players, the NHL dream will become one step closer over the next five days.
Predators Rookie Camp presented by Ticketmaster officially opened Wednesday, and with Thursday’s first on-ice practice now complete, the group has jetted off to Tampa, Fla., with a chance to prove what they can do against their peers.
Nashville’s rookies will participate in the annual NHL Prospect Tournament with one game each against top talent from the Lightning, Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes coming Friday through Monday.
For those on the Preds side, not only is this a chance to get back to the rink after a long summer of training and prepping for camp, but for some, it’s an opportunity to finally hit someone who isn’t wearing the same logo as them.
“I'm excited to just get back playing,” defenseman Andrew Gibson said following Thursday’s practice at Centennial Sportsplex. “You go all summer and just skate, but my game’s pretty hard. I like hitting and blocking shots. I'm looking forward to that the most, but just getting back into the groove of things.”