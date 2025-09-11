Preds Rookies Ready for NHL Prospect Tournament, Eager to Showcase Skills Against Other Top Talent

The first game for the Predators rookies comes Friday when they take on the host Tampa Bay Lightning prospects at 4 p.m. CT - with all games set to be streamed on NashvillePredators.com - and Nashville management will be in attendance to get their first looks at a number of players who could end up seeing time with the big club in the years ahead.

Three on the Preds Rookie Camp roster - defenseman Ryan Ufko, plus forwards Joakim Kemell and Matthew Wood - made their respective NHL debuts last season with the Preds, and for Wood, that experience can only aid continued growth in a situation such as this.

“I think it helps, and maybe you're a little bit less nervous, but it's also exciting,” Wood said of the upcoming tournament. “Maybe you have a little bit more expectations [because of the NHL experience]. I know there's a lot of guys going down to Tampa that really want to make the team, and I’m definitely one of them. It's going to be a lot of fun.”

Another member of the group with high hopes is forward Brady Martin, Nashville’s first selection (fifth overall) in last June’s NHL Draft. After attending his first Predators Development Camp in July, Preds Rookie Camp is the next step in Martin’s journey, and he’s embracing everything that comes with the opportunity.

“I'm just going to go out there and play to my strengths,” Martin said. “I think it's a big thing for me, and just do my best. [Then], hopefully come back after the Rookie Tournament and maybe get some preseason games, and we'll see how it goes from there.”

Martin, who has been in Nashville for a number of weeks in anticipation of Rookie Camp, revealed he’s actually spent a few days living with Preds winger Filip Forsberg. While he hasn’t been asked to babysit Forsberg’s young son, Felix - “I don’t think they trust me with the baby,” Martin quipped - he has certainly taken in all he can with NHL veterans around.

“I came down a bit early, so I got to hang out with some of the older guys, the veterans here, [Ryan] O’Reilly and Forsberg,” Martin said. “I lived with [Forsberg], so it was pretty cool. [That experience] kind of helped me ease into it a bit and get used to the feel of being with NHL players."