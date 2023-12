Nashville Predators 2023 first-round picks Matthew Wood and Tanner Molendyk could represent their home country at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship after being invited to Team Canada’s National Junior Team Selection Camp on Tuesday.

Wood, selected 15th overall by the Predators at this year’s draft, leads his University of Connecticut Huskies club in points (12) and goals (7) after 17 games.