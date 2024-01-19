Preds Prospect Report: Afanasyev's Career High & Prokop's Point Streak

Nashville’s 45th overall pick from the 2019 NHL Draft is additionally third in points (28) among Admirals skaters and has netted six points (3g-3a) in his last four outings.

In Saturday’s game against the Henderson Silver Knights, the 22-year-old forward notched a season-high three points (1g-2a) for the third time this year.

ECHL

Predators defensive prospect Luke Prokop is currently on a four-game point streak (5a) with Nashville’s ECHL affiliate Atlanta Gladiators.

The 2020 third-round pick leads Gladiators blueliners in assists with 11 and shares the lead in points with 14.

CHL

After recovering from an injury suffered at Team Canada’s World Juniors selection camp, defensive prospect Tanner Molendyk rejoined his Saskatoon Blades club on Saturday and registered an assist in the effort. The next night, Molendyk netted three points (1g-2a) in a 6-1 victory over the Regina St. Pats.

Nashville’s 2023 first-round pick leads all Saskatoon blueliners in points (32) and assists (27); he is fifth in points among all Blades skaters.

NCAA

Prospect Alexander Campbell is shining in his senior collegiate year and his first with the Northeastern Huskies.

The 2019 third-round pick leads Northeastern in goals (11) and is second in points (21); he additionally holds an active three-game point streak (2g-1a).

Last month, Campbell netted his first hat trick as a Husky in a 4-1 win over Brown University.