Preds Players Serve Nashville During Annual Community Relations Week

Nashville Predators players gave back to the Middle Tennessee Community last week as part of the annual Community Relations Week presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.

The weeklong event featured visits to 10 different organizations in and around Nashville as part of the Nashville Predators Foundation’s mission to funnel the excitement of professional sports towards the needs of the community.

The Preds spent time with the groups listed below during their 2023 Community Relations Week presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee:

Ghoulish Games at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital

By Emma Lingan

Community Relations Week officially kicked off on Monday, when Preds forwards Colton Sissons and Filip Forsberg and goaltender Kevin Lankinen donned their best Halloween costumes and paid a visit to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

“Going to a children’s hospital and seeing what those families go through, it’s hard and kind of puts your own life into perspective,” Lankinen said. “It was a humbling experience.”

The visit came on the heels of Monday’s announcement that the Nashville Predators and Vanderbilt Health had agreed to a 10-year partnership extension which includes marketing, charitable and player involvement, as well as traditional sponsorship and branding opportunities.

The three players, all dressed as characters from the “Trolls” movies, spent the afternoon playing Halloween-themed games and greeting patients and their families in the hospital’s Seacrest Studios.