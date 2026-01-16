Preds Official Podcast: Homestand Success & Preds Head Athletic Trainer - and Team USA Olympic Trainer - Kevin Morley

Preds Head Athletic Trainer - and United States Men’s Winter Olympic Games Team Trainer - Kevin Morley joins the show (16:07) to discuss his role with the Predators and the anticipation of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Plus, Brooks, Max and Kara look back at Nashville’s successful homestand and how the Preds are trending as the season continues.
