Predators, STARS Nashville Name Inaugural Recipients of the 'Heart of Erin Daunic Scholarship'

Nashville, Tenn. (April 16, 2026) – The Nashville Predators Foundation, in partnership with STARS Nashville, today named Middle Tennessee high school seniors Vismaya Channappa and Jon Ludemanthe inaugural recipients of the Heart of Erin Daunic Scholarship. The scholarship was created in honor of Erin Daunic – wife of Predators broadcaster Willy Daunic – who passed away in July 2025.

Erin Daunic served as the Chief Development Officer at STARS Nashville for 16 years. STARS, founded in 1984, provides school-based prevention and intervention services as well as intensive outpatient treatment services for adolescents with substance abuse and co-occurring disorders. STARS’ mission is to help all young people pursue their unlimited potential. This award celebrates students who lead with kindness, lift others up and pour their hearts into making a difference, just like Erin.

“Erin Daunic's life shined brightly! Her spirit always brought hope, light, encouragement and joy to all,” STARS Nashville Co-CEO Rodger Dinwiddie said. “Everyone Erin met experienced her love for life and her value and appreciation of the dignity of all human beings. This scholarship exemplifies all that she believed in. Kindness, compassion and care for others are the qualities Erin prioritized in her life and that she valued so much in others. Erin would be thrilled that Vismaya and Jon are the recipients of this year's scholarships.”

The scholarship is given to one male and one female student who attend a Middle Tennessee public high school where STARS serves. Teachers, mentors and STARS counselors nominated students who embody Erin’s character traits. Each recipient will receive $5,000 for their education journeys.

This year’s recipients were selected by a committee that included Evy and Mahoney Daunic – Willy and Erin Daunic’s children – and Erin’s parents. Page High School senior Vismaya Channappa was chosen for her big heart and how she is always willing to lend a helping hand. Similarly, Green Hill High School senior Jon Ludeman is selfless and shows support to everyone he meets. Channappa and Ludeman met with the Daunic family at the game on April 16 and received their scholarships. Erin Forsberg, wife of Predators forward Filip Forsberg, assisted with the scholarship presentation; proceeds from the Filip Forsberg Hockey Clinic presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee in September went to the Heart of Erin Daunic Scholarship.

For more information on STARS and their work in Middle Tennessee, visit StarsNashville.org.