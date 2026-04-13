Preds, Delta Dental Team Up for Classroom Surprise

The Nashville Predators and Delta Dental partnered together to create some big surprises and even bigger smiles at Gower Elementary last month.

Preds Energy Team member Caroline Armstrong, who also happens to be a teacher at Gower, and her kindergarten class were the very excited recipients of said surprise.

The Preds, in partnership with Delta Dental, gifted the students Preds themed prize packs and tickets to the team’s upcoming Kids Night game. The surprise was topped off with a visit from the one and only, GNASH.

Armstrong got to present the gifts and tickets to her class and was thrilled to share her love of Smashville with them.

“Hockey has been so much fun to be a part of for these last two-years, and getting to bring it to my school, my full-time job, it’s so much fun,” Armstrong said.“I’m so excited they get to see this part of my life and get to experience a hockey game. A lot of them have never been to a hockey game before, so I’m really excited they get to experience that.”

The room full of kindergartners got a preview of all the fun to come at a Preds game by spending some quality time with GNASH. As soon as the mascot popped into the room, the class was cheering for their new feline friend. The students all had the opportunity to give GNASH plenty of fist bumps and get their picture taken as well.

This surprise didn’t just create a special moment for the students, but also for their beloved teacher.

“The Nashville Predators have been an amazing organization to be a part of, and I’m super thankful for them and partners like Delta Dental who are able to give back to the community,” Armstrong said.“By supplying tickets for my kids to get to go to a game and all of the other things to make their day a little brighter, it’s just awesome.”

Not only was this an exciting moment for the class, but also an incredible teaching moment. Armstrong wants her students to also learn how trying new things can add to your life in unexpected ways.

“Getting involved with hockey, the Nashville Predators and the community has changed my life,” Armstrong said. “Maybe reaching a little outside their comfort zone, going a little outside the box to do something new. For me that was the Energy Team. I’m super grateful for that, and I hope one day they’ll also get to be involved.”